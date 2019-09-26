Punjab bypolls: BSP to contest from Phagwara

Following a meeting with BSP chief Mayawati, the state party unit has decided to contest the Phagwara Assembly segment bypoll. The move has however annoyed the party’s allies under the Punjab Democracy Alliance (PDA) as BSP had contested Lok Sabha elections under the PDA banner.

Punjab BSP president Jasbir Singh Garhi said they had a meeting at Delhi with Mayawati Wednesday evening and she had directed them to contest from Phagwara. He said that a meeting of state leaders had been called on Thursday at the party office in Jalandhar, where the names of prospective candidates would be discussed and then finalized.

He said they may announce the party candidate on Thursday after discussing the same with party high command.

About consulting PDA, he said that everything would be discussed in the meeting.

The Lok Insaaf Party of Bains brothers was also interested in contesting elections from here.

Party sources said that if the party has decided to contest without consulting PDA, it may not contest under PDA banner in this by-election.

In the Lok Sabha elections, the BSP candidate had got 29,000 votes from Phagwara Assembly segment while in the 2017 Assembly elections party candidate Surinder Dhadda had secured around 6,000 votes. Phagwara Assembly segment has a strong Dalit vote bank.

The BSP had got a fresh lease of life in the Lok Sabha elections this time. The party got 55% more votes in this election as compared to 2014 Lok Sabha when it had contested alone on all 13 seats.

Under PDA, BSP got three seats including Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur and Anandpur Sahib from where all the three candidates got 4,79,439 votes, an increase of 54.9 percent votes compared to 2014, when the party got total 2,63,227 votes on all 13 seats.