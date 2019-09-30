Punjab bypolls: BJP fields Rajesh Bagha in Phagwara, Jangi Lal Mahajan in Mukerian

The BJP headquarters in New Delhi Sunday released a list of names of candidates for Assembly bypolls taking place across the country and named Rajesh Bagha and Jangi Lal Mahajan as the candidates from Phagwara and Mukerian Assembly seats, respectively, in Punjab.

Advertising

Jangi Lal Mahajan had earlier contested the 2017 Assembly polls as an Independent candidate from Mukerian after being denied a ticket and had secured more than 20,000 votes, thus damaging the prospects of the official BJP candidate.

BJP feared a similar situation this time around too if he was not given the ticket and hence favoured him over the 2017 candidate, Arunesh Kumar.

In Phagwara, the party has rejected the claim of Union Minister of State, Som Parkash, for his wife Anita Devi, and has instead chosen Rajesh Bagga, a vice president of the BJP’s Punjab unit and former chairman of Punjab Scheduled Castes Commission. He is also the president of the state BJP’s SC Morcha.

Advertising

Som Parkash was the sitting MLA from Phagwara before he vacated the seat after winning Lok Sabha election from Hoshiarpur. Former Union minister Vijay Sampla, who lost the ticket for Hoshiarpur seat to Som Parkash had wanted his son to be fielded from the seat.

The Mukerian bypoll is taking place due to the death of Congress MLA Rajnish Kumar Babbi. Congress has fielded Indu Bala, Babbi’s wife from the seat.

Bypoll in Phagwara, Jalalabad, Dakha and Mukerian Assembly seats will be held on October 21 and the results will be declared on October 24. While BJP is contesting the Phagwara and Mukerian seats, its ally, SAD is contesting the Jalalabad and Dakha seats.

In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had got a lead of 37,706 votes from Mukerian assembly segment, which is part of Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha seat.

Bypolls in Phagwara, Jalalabad, Dakha and Mukerian Assembly seats will be held on October 21 and the results will be declared on October 24. Of the four seats, the SAD is contesting on Jalalabad and Dakha seats, while its ally the BJP is contesting in Phagwara and Mukerian seats.