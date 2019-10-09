Punjab bypolls: BJP, Congress on equal ground; Dalit vote to play key role in deciding winner

THE DALIT and NRI belt of Punjab, the Doaba region, will be witnessing bypolls in two Assembly segments including Phagwara (Kapurthala district) and Mukerian (Hoshiarpur district) on October 21. A peep into the history of both seats over the past 10 elections revealed that Congress won both maximum times but BJP has had the upper hand Phagwara in the past two decades. In Mukerian, a single family has won the seat 8 out of 10 times.

Advertising

Both Phagwara and Mukerian have a sizeable Dalit votebank. Phagwara being a reserved constituency, every candidate here is looking to getting more and more Dalit votes. In Mukerian, the Dalit, Rajput, Saini and Chang communities will play a crucial role in deciding the winner.

Phagwara

On Phagwara seat, the present fight is among five candidates — BJP’s Rajesh Bagha, Congress Balwinder Singh, BSP’s Thekedar Bhagwan Singh, Lok Insaaf Party’s (LIP) Jarnail Nagal and Aam Aadmi Party’s Santosh Kumar Gogi.

The constituency has fallen vacant because sitting BJP MLA Som Parkash had contested the Lok Sabha seat from Hoshiarpur and won in May this year.

Almost all candidates are first-timers barring the LIP candidate.

Advertising

In the past 10 elections since 1972, Congress has won from this seat five times and the BJP four times.

In the past five elections since 1997, the BJP had an upper hand on this seat — it won in 1997, 2007, 2012 and 2017, while Congress won from here once in 2002.

Since 1972, Congress won from here in 1972, 1980, 1985, 1992 and 2002. In 1977, the seat went to JNP.

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, BJP’s Som Parkash had won from here with a margin of over 2,000 votes despite the huge anti-incumbency factor against the then ruling SAD-BJP.

This time, the BJP is a divided house here as both main groups led by MP and Minister Som Parkash and former BJP minister and Hoshiarpur MP Vijay Sampla (both wanted ticket for their wards) are embroiled in an intense rivalry. Allegedly because of their tussle, the party played safe and gave the ticket to Rajesh Bagha, who is former chairman of the Punjab SC Commission. However, he is not getting much support from either group at the moment. Also, five local leaders including four municipal councillors (MCs) and a district vice-president of BJP had joined the Congress recently. The MCs including Kuljit Kaur, Vipan Kumar Sood, Om Parkash Bittu, former PA of Som Parkash, Tripta Sharma and vice-president Jitesh Verma joined Congress due to infighting in BJP.

Congress’ candidate Balwinder Singh, an IAS officer who resigned recently to contest from here, is a first-timer and has his personal contacts apart from the support of former minister Joginder Mann. Congress too had the given ticket to him, allegedly to avoid the rivalry between Mann and district Congress president Balbir Rani Sodhi as both were strong contenders.

LIP’s Jarnial Nangal is contesting for the third time from here. In 2017, he had contested on an AAP ticket and in 2012 on a BSP ticket and got 25% and 23% share of the votes, respectively. This time BSP and LIP candidates will also cut each other’s votes because both were part of the Punjab Democratic Alliance (PDA) in Lok Sabha elections.

The AAP candidate had earlier contested MC polls but could not get a respectable number of votes.

A Congress bastion mostly during the dark years of militancy in Punjab, this seat has been facing major issues on the health and education front. Being on a national highway, it has no government trauma centre and is lacking government education institutes like colleges.

Mukerian

The Mukerian seat fell vacant following the death of sitting Congress MLA Rajnish Babbi.

In past the 10 elections since 1972, Congress won from here 8 times, while BJP got this seat two times in 1997 and 2007.

The seat is witnessing a fight among Congress’ Indu Bala, wife of Babbi, BJP’s Jangi Lal Mahajan, former BJP’s district president who had contested as a BJP rebel in 2017 and got over 20,000 votes, and AAP ‘s Gurdhiyan Singh Multani, a businessman.

Since 1972, former finance minister and Speaker of Punjab Legislative Assembly Kewal Krishan won from here in 1972, 1977, 1980, 1985, 1992 and 2002. After his death, his son Rajnish Babbi won from here in 2012 as an Independent (Congress had denied him a ticket) and on a Congress ticket in 2017.

BJP’s former forest minister Arunesh Shakar won from here in 1997 and 2007.

The constituency has three main issues — illegal mining, drugs and allegations of corruption in government offices.

Advertising

Mukerian has witnessed 70.7% and 75.71% polling in 2017 and 2012 Assembly elections respectively.