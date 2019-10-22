Punjab bypolls: 66.50% come out to vote

An overall turnout of 66.50 per cent was registered in the bypolls to four assembly seats — Phagwara (reserve), Jalalabad, Dakha and Mukerian — in Punjab. Jalalabad recorded maximum 75.46 per cent voter turnout and Phagwara the least at 55.97 per cent.

Advertising

Dakha registered 71.64 percentage polling while Mukerian saw 58.62 per cent turnout.

Nearly 7.76 lakh voters were eligible to decide the fate of 33 candidates contesting the bypolls who’s results will be declared on October 24.

Although the opposition Shiromani Akali Dal claimed that one of their workers was injured in a firing incident at village Jangpur in Dakha after the poll party left the village in the evening, the election office said it was not a poll-related incident.

Advertising

“The polling was peaceful,” Punjab Chief Electoral Officer S Karuna Raju said Monday evening. He further said two to three EVMs developed technical snag at some polling stations and they were immediately replaced.

In a statement released late evening, the CEO said that, in the morning, during mock poll 11 ballot units, 11 control units and 41 VVPAT machines were replaced and one control unit, two ballot units and 34 VVPATs were replaced during the conduct of poll. He also said that no case of disruption of poll and inducement of voters was brought to the notice of the Commission.

In 2017 Assembly, Jalalabad saw 86.91 per cent polling, Phagwara 72.68 per cent, Dakha 81.52 per cent, and Mukerian 72.54 per cent voter turnout.

Of these four, Congress held only one – Mukerian while Jalalabad was held by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Dakha by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and Phagwara by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

With AAP’s organisational structure lying in tatters in the state, the main contest this time is between the SAD-BJP alliance and the ruling Congress, with the latter having an upper hand.

While the SAD is contesting the Jalalabad and Dakha seats, BJP has fielded candidates in Phagwara and Mukerian. From Dakha, the Congress has fielded Sandeep Sandhu, former political secretary to Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh. Amarinder held two roadshows in this constituency, making the win a prestige issue for the Congress. Sandhu is pitted against SAD’s Manpreet Singh Ayali, a former MLA. The Dakha seat fell vacant following the resignation of former AAP leader and Supreme Court lawyer H S Phoolka as MLA.

Earlier, the Election Commission on Sunday issued directions that the Deputy Inspector General of Ludhiana Range would take over supervision of the model code conduct and other security measures from SSP (Rural) in Dakha assembly constituency. The commission also directed the DIG to keep a watch over the activities of SSP (Rural) in Ludhiana.

The SAD had lodged a complaint against the SSP (Rural) seeking that he be replaced. The party had also complained against Congress MLA Kulbir Singh Zira for allegedly “intimidating” voters of Dakha assembly segment.

In Phagwara (reserve) constituency, the main contest is between Congress candidate and former IAS officer B S Dhaliwal and BJP’s Rajesh Bagha. The seat was earlier held by Som Parkash of BJP who got elected as MP from Hoshiarpur in the Lok Sabha polls and is now a Union Minister for State.

Dhaliwal was issued a show cause notice for wearing a scarf with party symbol printed on while casting his vote at a polling booth. Returning Officer (RO)-cum-SDM. Phagwara, Latif Ahmed said the notice was issued after he received a complaint against Dhaliwal. Meanwhile, the polling staff deployed at the booth number 184 was replaced for “standing up” when Dhaliwal entered, said the RO.

Those replaced included presiding officer Charanjit Singh and his supporting staff, he said. SSP Satinder Singh confirmed that the security personnel including sub-inspector deployed at the said booth were also replaced following a complaint that they had saluted Dhaliwal.

In Jalalabad, considered an Akali bastion, it is a straight contest between SAD’s Raj Singh Dibipura and Congress’ Raminder Singh Awla. The seat fell vacant after sitting MLA and SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal was elected to the Lok Sabha from Ferozepur parliamentary segment in the 2019 general election.

From Mukerian, the BJP has fielded Jangi Lal Mahajan. The Congress nominee is Indu Bala, the wife of the late Congress MLA Rajnish Kumar Babbi, whose death necessitated the byelections. Mahajan had contested the 2017 Assembly polls from this seat as a rebel after being denied a ticket.

Seven companies of paramilitary forces were deployed in four assembly segments. A total 920 polling stations were set up.

Advertising

The Congress at present has 77 legislators in the 117 member Vidhan Sabha. SAD has 13 MLAs, BJP two while AAP has 19 and LIP has two MLAs.