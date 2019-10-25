Punjab bypoll results: In Dalit-dominated Doaba, Congress wins both seats

In the Dalit-dominated Doaba region of Punjab, the ruling Congress party won both Assembly seats — Phagwara and Mukerian — bypoll results for which were declared on Thursday. For the first time in the last two decades, the BJP has been left with no MLA in the entire Doaba region that has 23 Assembly segments. BJP had witnessed intense infighting on both seats, particularly in Phagwara.

In the recently held Lok Sabha polls, BJP was ahead of the Congress in both these Assembly segments. But in the bypolls, Congress registered an easy win in Phagwara with a huge margin of 26,116 votes — more than that total votes polled by the BJP candidate. Mukerian, however, saw a tighter contest.

PHAGWARA

In Phagwara, Congress candidate Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal polled 49215 votes, while BJP’s Rajesh Bagha could get only 23,099 votes out of the total 1,03,356 valid votes polled. While BSP’s Bhagwan Dass got 15,990 votes, AAP and Lok Insaaf Party’ (LIP) could get 2910 and 9088 votes, respectively. In the Lok Sabha polls, the BJP was ahead of the Congress by 44,436 votes. Not only has the Congress won Phagwara Assembly segment after a gap of 17 years, it has also recorded its highest ever victory margin since 1977.

BJP on this seat had seen intense infighting between the camps of sitting Hoshiarpur MP and Union Minister Som Parkash and former Hoshiarpur MP Vijay Sampla. Party candidate Bagha did not get any support from the two leaders during the campaign.

Due to factionalism, half-dozen BJP councillors of Phagwara Corporation joined Congress party. The defections ensured that in city area booths, the BJP failed to get even hald of the total votes polled. Som Prakash had demanded ticket for his wife, but was denied.

MUKERIAN

In Mukerian, there was close contest between Congress and BJP candidates. Here Congress won with 3440 votes only as Congress’ Indu Bala scored 53,910 votes while BJP’s Jangi Lal Mahajan got 50,470 votes. In recently held Lok Sabha elections, BJP had polled 74,913 votes from Mukerian segment against 37,207 votes for the Congress — a margin of over 37,000 votes.

On this seat too, there was infighting within the BJP, but RSS presence helped the party candidate. “The missing BSP from the ground led to the Congress victory, which is not a big one. But the BSP vote back has definitely shifted towards the Congress,” said a senior BJP leader from Hoshiarpur.

Congress had given ticket to Balwinder Singh, an IAS officer, who had resigned to contest from here, to avoid the rivalry between its former and present district presidents, Joginder Mann and Balbir Rani Sodhi, respectively. Mann who was miffed at being denied ticket was later pacified by the Congress.

BAD NEWS FOR BJP

Doaba region has four districts including Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur and Nawanshahr. The BJP contests on seven seats out of total 23 Assembly segments as per the seat sharing formula with SAD. In 2017 elections, BJP had registered win on only one seat, while in 2012 elections the tally of BJP MLAs in Doaba was of five.

Now, Congress’s tally in Doaba is 16 out of 23 seats, with SAD on five seats and Aam Adami Party (AAP) on two.