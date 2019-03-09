Punjab: BSP ‘picks’ 3 greenhorns, asks PDA for fourth seat

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), one of the constituents of the Punjab Democratic Alliance (PDA), is likely to pit new new faces, including a retired IAS officer, on its share of three Lok Sabha seats in Punjab.

As per the seat share agreement, BSP will contest from Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur (both reserved) and Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha constituency. The likely candidates from the three seats met BSP chief Mayawati earlier this week. While no formal announcement of names has been made, Mayawati, sources in the party said, told the trio to start working in their respective constituencies.

“BSP state secretary Balwinder Kumar will contest from Jalandhar, retired IAS officer Khushi Ram will contest from Hoshiarpur and Vikram Singh Sodhi, a businessman, will get the ticket from Anandpur Sahib. The three leaders have already met Mayawati,” a party leader said.

Balwinder Kumar too confirmed that he Khushi Ram and Sodhi met the BSP Supremo.

Khushi Ram was the state president of Bahujan Mukti Party. He joined the BSP a few months ago.

Sodhi, who too joined BSP recently, is a businessman and a renowned polo player who has also remained active in Anadpur Sahib being involved in social and environment related activities. He instituted the ‘Sodhi Kishan Singh Memorial Polo Cup’ in 2014 in the name of his grandfather and introduced a polo competition during annual ‘Hola Mohalla’ celebrations at Anandpur Sahib.

BSP state president Rachpal Raju, who had accompanied the three candidates during the meeting with Mayawati, said that all three were first timers but have deep connection at ground level.

Meanwhile, the BSP also wants to contest from Ferozepur, taking its total to four out of the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab.

The PDA, also comprising the Punjabi Ekta Party, Lok Insaaf Party, and Patiala’s suspended AAP MP Dharamvira Gandhi, is yet to take call on the demand. Another party, the Akali Dal (Taksali), had opted out of the alliance following a difference of opinion over seat sharing.

The BSP is treading carefully this time and is hopeful of improving its vote share riding on its alliance with the like minded parties and the weak presence of the Aam Admi Party (AAP).

Due to a strong show put up by the AAP in 2014, the BSP’s share had reduced to 46,914 and 40,497 votes in Jalandhar and Hoshiarpur, respectively. The party candidates had forfeited their security deposit.

In Doaba region, where Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur seats fall, 37 per cents voters are from the Dalit community and the prime target of the BSP. Incidentally, the Congress too banks upon the same section as has been evident in past six elections, beginning with the 1996 Lok Sabha elections till 2014. The Dalit votes play a decisive role in Doaba region. The BSP gave its best performance in Punjab in1996, sending four MPs, including party founder Kanshi Ram, to the Lok Sabha. From 1996 to 2014, party witnessed around 15 per cent decrease in vote share – from 16.32 per cent to 1.9 per cent.

Even in the state Assembly elections, it could not improve its performance. In 2012 assembly elections, it got 4.30 per cent vote share , which reduced to 1.5 per cent in 2017 Assembly elections – less than the vote share of independent candidates who scored 2.1 per cent votes.