Punjab border seats veer towards AAP, say don’t talk drones, talk jobs

IT IS an unlikely place to wash your car but two young men are busy doing that at the deserted railway platform of Dera Baba Nanak. The almost defunct railway station, the last one before the Pakistan border here, is being put to good use by the two youth who come from families with different political ideologies but now united behind the Aam Aadmi Party.

Families of Karanbir Singh, 24, and Prince Kumar, 27, are traditional supporters of the Akali Dal and Congress, respectively. Prince Kumar is doing an MA in English while Karanbir holds a Diploma as well as a Bachelor’s degree in Physical Education.

Like them, across the constituencies of Raja Sansi, Ajnala, Fatehgarh Churian, Dera Baba Nanak and Gurdaspur, all falling in border districts, voters for traditional parties of Punjab say they are now going to vote for AAP. As for concerns around the border, raised by the BJP and ally Amarinder Singh, they call them “political stunts”.

Sarai Amanat Khan in Tarn Taran is located just a few kilometres short of the border. Once falling on the road Sher Shah built from Delhi to Lahore, it still has some relics of history like the conical milestones built of Lakhori bricks. The village of 1,200-odd residents even gets its name from Shah Jahan’s calligrapher Amanat Khan, who worked at the Taj Mahal.

That former glory remains its only distinction, with an inn named after Amanat Khan now a favourite destination for film shooting crews and wedding photo shoots.

Sitting around on cots, sipping tea, villagers say every man there was part of the farmers’ protests at Delhi borders. “They kept saying we are separatists, politically motivated, but the fact is we left our farms to take part in the agitation,” says a villager.

“Bill to vaapas le liye hain par Modi man se utar gaya hai (They may have taken back the laws, but we have turned against Modi),” says Baljit Singh Cheema, on the Prime Minister and the BJP’s chances.

But if there is anger against the BJP over the farm laws, there is similar despair at the Congress’s “corruption and laziness”. “No work gets done, there is no system. We neither get pension, nor ration,” says a woman serving the group tea. The incumbent MLA here is the Congress’s Dharambir Agnihotri.

Says Sukhnam Gill, who runs a grocery shop, “I am eligible for rations but can’t get Aadhaar made without a bribe, my neighbour is bedridden and can’t go to collect her pension, we have a dispensary but no doctors, we have a school but no teachers. We have everything but no system… AAP is promising that; we want to give them a chance”.

About the shrill concerns raised by the BJP and ally Amarinder Singh over drones being used to drop drugs and arms from across the Indo-Pak border, Gurbachan Singh dismisses those. “I have served in the Army in insurgency areas. There is so much BSF deployment in Punjab along the border, there is fencing, and yet drugs and arms are coming from Pakistan! Why not from across the border in Rajasthan, Gujarat or J&K?”

Gurbachan adds: “The issues for us here in the border belt are padhai aur dawai (education and health). Both are non-existent. Why does the Captain not talk about them? He and the BJP are out to use the security threat issue to create a vote bank.”

He is not saying there are no drones, he adds. “I am saying it is a ploy to create fear by politicians by overplaying the threat.”

A few kilometres down the road to Gurdaspur lies the village of Agwan, home to Indira Gandhi’s assassin Satwant Singh. A memorial gurdwara is coming up on the roadside with a shrine of sorts to the three killers of the former PM – Satwant Singh, Beant Singh and Kehar Singh.

Jagir Singh, who is passing by, says we are were just honouring “our martyrs”. “That has nothing to do with Khalistan. It (Indira Gandhi’s killing) was a reaction to the 1984 riots. We are living peacefully now.”

On the Referendum 2020 campaign floated by Khalistani sympathisers in North America and Europe for a Sikh state, which the Punjab and Centre have raised concerns about, Sewa Singh, a Dalit labourer from Dera Baba Nanak, says no one buys this in entire Punjab, let alone border districts. “There may be some elements who are aligned with hardliners but those are well-known to everyone. They do not even get much votes in the Assembly polls.”

For Congress supporters, the situation is a bit perplexing since many admit that development work has been done in many villages here. The same holds true for the villages and towns falling under Dera Baba Nanak constituency, represented by Deputy Chief Minister with Home portfolio, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa. He is credited with having ensured civic works in his constituency, yet he has a fight on his hands against both the Akali and AAP candidates.

Prince and Karambir, the friends cleaning cars, say one reason is the unfettered sale of illicit liquor in the area, seen as happening with the patronage of local Congress leaders. “There is a village nearby which is known for families selling liquor. A poly packet is available for Rs 30-40. It is of poor quality and often people fall ill with swellings in legs,” says Prince.

Unemployment is another major factor. “Kee laggange? (What job can we get)? Security guard? We will have to work in factories in Jalandhar. Our friends work in shops for Rs 5,000-6,000. AAP has done well in Delhi, they will do something here, we hope. There is a secret vote for them,” says Karambir.

Satnam Virk, a veteran from Sarai Amanat Khan, who has earlier been a SAD-BJP loyalist for decades, says: “If AAP doesn’t perform either, there is no way they will come back next time.”