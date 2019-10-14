Haryana: BJP manifesto focuses on farmers, women, SCs

Interest-free loans for farmers and Scheduled Castes, free education for girls from poor families and skill training for 25 lakh youths were among the key promises mentioned in BJP’s manifesto for the Assembly polls, released only in Hindi during a grand ceremony at a five-star hotel Sunday.

Advertising

BJP’s working president J P Nadda and Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and several other Cabinet ministers and MPs were present at the event.

After making key announcements from the manifesto, Khattar said fulfilling all the 248 promises made will cost the state government around Rs 32,000 crore over a span of five years.

Calling the ‘Sankalp Patra a “very serious and studied document”, Nadda said, “This is a practical, pragmatic paper. It is doable. Manohar Lal Khattar has changed the image of Haryana. It is not only cosmetic change, but fundamental change as well. The political culture of the state has been drastically changed.”

Advertising

Praising Khattar further, Nadda said, “The image of Haryana was such that it was a synonym of corruption and nepotism. Today, Haryana is brashtachaar-mukt, vikas-yukt”.

“This commitment paper represents and addresses the questions of every section of the society,’ he added.

In its manifesto, the BJP has promised to give collateral-free loans of upto Rs 3 lakh to Scheduled Castes, interest-free crop loan of upto Rs 3 lakh to farmers and free skill training with an outlay of Rs 500 crore to 25 lakh youths, as well as loans to youths for pursuing higher studies.

For women, BJP has promised to launch a “pink bus service”, sanitary napkin-vending machines in villages and cities, self-defence training for school girls, fast-track courts to hear cases pertaining to crimes against women, and launching a “Sushma Stree” award for women working for the empowerment of women.

The party also promised to give special incentives to industries and private establishments which employ 95 per cent local residents, adding that the old-age pension will also be increased from Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000 per month.

The manifesto says that a legal provision shall be formulated “to ensure farmers don’t have to mortgage more than 1.25 times land of the loan amount”.

Oppn doling out freebies: Khattar

While unveiling of the 25-page manifesto, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that while the Opposition was using “freebies” too woo voters, his party focussed on “realism” and things that are doable.

“Helping those sections of society who need it, are to be helped, but doling out freebies for votes is not a healthy trend,” he said in an apparent reference to Congress, which has promised to write off loans to farmers “within 24 hours” of coming to power.

Khattar said his government’s focus was to “increase the income of farmers so that they do not require any debts”.

Jhumla patra, say Selja, Dushyant

Opposition Congress and Jannayak Janta Party dubbed the ruling BJP’s poll manifesto as a “jhumla patra”. Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja said Khattar should first present his “report card” before people on the promises made during previous Assembly polls.

Selja called the manifesto a “jhumla patra”. “When they failed to fulfill the promises made earlier, then with what face are they making new promises,” she told reporters on the sidelines while campaigning in Tigaon in Faridabad for her party candidate. JJP leader Dushyant Chautala also dubbed the BJP’s manifesto as “Jhumla Patra”.

“As many as 75 promises they made earlier remain unfulfilled and many of these have been included by them in their poll manifesto now, which is just a Jhumla Patra,” Dushyant Chautala, whose party JJP is independently contesting the October 21 Assembly polls, said.

Advertising

The Haryana Assembly elections are scheduled for October 21 and counting of votes shall be done on October 24. The BJP is aiming to retain power in the state.