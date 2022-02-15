Punjab: BJP cancels Tiwari rallies, Goyal faces protest

On a day Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed his first physical poll rally in Punjab, claiming that his party will form the next government in state, the BJP Monday cancelled at least two scheduled rallies of its MP and Bhojpuri actor Manoj Tiwari even as Union Minister Piyush Goyal faced heavy protests during his visit to Barnala.

Earlier, the BJP had cancelled scheduled rallies of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and party’s Mathura MP Hema Malini. While cancelling Tiwari’s rallies at Samrala and Khanna, the party cited technical reasons.

In Barnala activists of BKU Dakaunda gathered near the ITI Chowk from where Goyal had to pass through. “We got information that he had reached Barnala at about 11 am. But he came at 4 pm. Our members staged dharna close to the place where Goyal’s chopper was to land. When Goyal came, our members showed him black flags. Our idea was not to interrupt the programme but to show our anger towards the party, which made us sit on roads for more than a year,” said an Union leader.

Goyal after landing in Barnala went to a place located about 2 km from the helipad where he addressed a rally in support of BJP candidate Dheeraj Dhadaur. Earlier in the day he addressed a rally in Batala.

Meanwhile, effigies were burnt in several villages in Punjab to oppose the visit of PM Modi. The burning of effigies was done on a call by 23 farmer unions, which are not part of the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha political party. “Effigy burning was a mark of protest against the PM as he has completely forgotten the demands of farmers. Cases against farmers are also pending and a number of them are getting summons to appear in courts. This shows the double standards of Modi government,” said Harmeet Singh Kadian, president BKU Kadian.

Joginder Singh Ugrahan, president of BKU Ugrahan, Dr Darshan Pal, president of Krantikari Kisan Union and many other union leaders staged protests in different villages of Punjab.