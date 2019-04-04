Punjab: Birthday celebration brings leaders together

The birthday celebration of grand-daughter of BJP leader and Additional Solicitor General of India, Satya Pal Jain, at Hotel Park View in Sector 24, Wednesday, turned out to be a show of strength. Jain is in race for the Chandigarh ticket from the BJP.

Haryana Finance Minister Capt. Abhimanyu, who is the election-in-charge of Chandigarh and Punjab; Sanjay Tandon, the city BJP chief, and Harmohan Dhawan, Aam Aadmi party candidate graced the occasion with their presence. A number of sitting and retired judges were also present for the breakfast.

MP Kirron Kher was conspicuously absent during the hawan held early morning at 8.30 am, followed by breakfast an hour later. Kher arrived at 11.35 am, when people began dispersing and Jain’s family was winding up post function.

Differences among BJP councillors were evident during the event as those from Moudgil’ s group turned up at the event, while those from Tandon’s camp kept away.

Though, a BJP councillor from Tandon’s camp said they got a message at 11.30 at night the day before of the event, sources close to Jain said everyone was invited well in time.

The councillors who attended the function included Anil Dubey, Farmila and Rajesh Gupta. Mayor Rajesh Kalia was also present.