Punjab: Audit of PWD booths reveals unsuitable ramps in rural areas

The initial state-wide physical audit of polling booths by Divyang Icons — people with disabilities associated with the State Divyang Advisory Board — has revealed that nearly 30 per cent of booths in the Punjab designated for Persons With Disability (PWDs) have unsuitable or damaged wheelchair ramps, while others lack western-style toilet seats.

The audit is being conducted under the leadership Divyang Board member Amarjit Singh Anand, who has been appointed the state coordinator for this drive.

The final audit report will be presented to CEO, Punjab on May 4. Most issues have been reported from booths in the state’s rural belt.

There are over 10,000 such booths across state designated for disabled persons out of total 23, 213 polling station.

“In the audit report, we have been checking wheelchair ramps, tables inside the booth, light, backup, drinking water, toilets etc.,” said a district coordinators from Majha region, adding that around 30 per cent booths need to be set right.

In Jalandhar, there are over 800 such booths out of total 1863 polling stations. Jalandhar coordinator Kaushlya said that she has 236 booths in Phillaur area under her, out of which 105 she has already audited physically.

“I found that at several booths the ramp was not up to the mark, very steep and it did not begin from the main gate of the polling booth,” she said, adding that even there is no English toilet at several booths and at some places toilets seats are high.

“These things can be set right as per the needs of the disabled persons,” she said.

State coordinator Amarjit Singh Anand said: “This is the first time that people with disabilities have been engaged to do this audit in Punjab. We are getting the support from district administration too and will submit the report by May 4 so that the required rectification on certain places can be done before the polling day.”

Inderjit Nandan, who is working as district Hoshiarpur coordinator, said that the election commission has been serious about PWD voters which is encouraging them to come out and vote.