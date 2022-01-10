Punjab Assembly polls: Sonu Sood’s sister Malvika joins Congress, Amarinder’s party gets symbol

Actor-philanthropist Sonu Sood’s sister Malvika Sood on Monday joined Congress, with the state party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu saying the move will be a “game-changer”. Meanwhile, Former CM Amarinder Singh’s new party got the ‘hockey stick with ball’ election symbol.

Here are the important events of the day from poll-bound Punjab:

BKU (Ugrahan) won’t support any political party

Punjab’s biggest farm union BKU (Ugrahan) Monday declared that it won’t support any political party in the upcoming Assembly polls. The farmer outfit, which has a large base in Punjab’s Malwa belt, has also made it clear that it is not going to oppose anyone in the elections, which may prove an advantage to those farm leaders who are jumping into the poll battle.

Actor Sonu Sood’s sister Malvika joins Cong in Punjab, could contest from Moga assembly seat

Sonu Sood’s sister Malvika Sood on Monday joined the Congress, with Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi batting for her candidature from Moga for the February 14 assembly polls, saying the party’s sitting legislator Harjot Kamal will be suitably adjusted.

Malvika’s joining the party will be a “game-changer”, said Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu, who along with Channi, travelled to the Sood residence in Moga district for the joining in of Malvika.

“It is very rare that a party (state) chief and the chief minister both have gone to someone’s home to grant the honour, and she deserves it,” said Sidhu.

Sonu Sood and Malvika Sood met Sidhu and Channi at Moga, but the actor was not present at the press conference when his sister joined the Congress. Kamal, who is learnt to be not happy with the party backing her candidature, was also conspicuous by his absence.

The actor had last year in November said that his sister would join politics.

Punjab Lok Congress gets party symbol of ‘hockey stick with ball’

Former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s newly launched political outfit Punjab Lok Congress on Monday said it has got a “hockey stick with ball” as the party symbol for the February 14 state assembly polls.

“Happy to inform that Punjab Lok Congress has received its Party Symbol — Hockey Stick with Ball. #Bas Hun Goal Krna Baki (Making goals only left now),” the Punjab Lok Congress said in a tweet.

The PLC has struck a pre-poll alliance with the BJP for fighting the state assembly polls.

Amarinder, who was made to resign as Chief Minister last year following a bitter power tussle with Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, had left the Congress and then had formed his own political outfit Punjab Lok Congress.

(With PTI inputs)