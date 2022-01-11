Punjab polls: Snappy slogans, hashtags spice up online battlefield

With Punjab headed for an exciting multi-cornered poll contest and its political landscape filled with plenty of hues and dimensions, the candidates, parties and those still seeking the tickets are using interesting punch lines, slogans and hashtags in their digital campaign. With third Covid wave casting its shadow over Punjab polls 2022 and the Election Commission banning physical gatherings till January 15, digital campaigning has become all the more crucial and candidates are heavily banking on social media sites such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram etc and using features including creatives, videos, paid promotions, live webcasting etc. The Indian Express takes a look at some of such punch lines which are creating a buzz in digital world related to Punjab polls.

111 Congress dubara

Comparing Charanjit Singh Channi’s tenure of 111 days as Punjab CM to 1100 days, Congress and its leaders are using the hashtag #111CongressDubara in its social media campaign. “The idea behind is to say that in his 111-day tenure as Punjab CM, Channi has put in 1100 days of work for the common people of Punjab,” says Kamaljit Singh Brar, president, Moga district Congress committee.

Holding the hands that feed the entire nation, that is the Congress way.#Ayegi_Congress#111CongressDubara pic.twitter.com/aSM2OxnWVl — Congress (@INCIndia) January 9, 2022

Lokan da CM

MLA Chamkaur Sahib and Punjab CM for 111 days after Captain Amarinder’s ouster, Channi is positioning himself as people’s CM with hashtag ‘Lokan da CM’ and ‘Lokan di sarkaar’. His campaign ditty is ‘Ghar Ghar challi gall, Channi karda masle hal’. (There is a buzz in every household that Channi solves all problems).

100 saal vikas de, vishwas de

With Akali Dal completing its 100 years, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal and other SAD leaders are using the hashtags ‘100 saal vikas de, vishwas de’ with their posts. The party is also promoting its ‘Gall Punjab Di’ campaign which involves targeting opposition over pending issues.

Punjab di ummeed AAP

Harpal Singh Cheema and other AAP leaders are promoting AAP as ‘hope of Punjab’ with the hashtag ‘Punjab di ummeed’.

‘Bas hun goal karna baaki’ , ‘Captain coming back’

A day after former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh’s party was allotted the symbol of ‘hockey stick and ball’, his party has started ‘Bas hun goal karna baaki’ as their digital campaign punch line. They are also using the tag line ‘Captain coming back’.

Mogey di Dhee

Actor Sonu Sood’s sister, Malvika Sood Sachar, the probable Congress candidate from Moga, is using the hashtag ‘Mogey di dhee’ (Daughter of Moga) in her campaign.

Ashu- Man of Words

Cabinet minister and Ludhiana West MLA Bharat Bhushan Ashu, who was the latest to voice his resentment against PPCC president Navjot Singh Sidhu, has chosen the punch line ‘Man of Words’ to win the trust of his voters from Ludhiana West. He has kept his own picture with the Congress symbol and this slogan as his latest display picture on Facebook page, putting all rumors of him switching to BJP to rest.

Iss Vaar Makhan Brar

This hashtag is being used by Barjinder Singh Makhan Brar, SAD candidate from Moga. Son of SAD veteran Tota Singh, he had lost polls from Moga in 2017.

Sanjay ne karayi tarakki, jitt iss vaar fir pakki

Ludhiana East MLA Sanjay Talwar of Congress is banking on the development done in his constituency in five years. In 2017, he had won as a first-timer and is hoping to get Congress ticket again.

Siyaasi nahi sewadar

AAP candidate from Ludhiana east, Daljit Bhola Grewal, is pitching himself as ‘siyaasi nahi sewadar’ (servant, not a politician). He had lost from the same constituency in 2017.

Tuhada bharosemand dost

Hoping to get Congress ticket from Atam Nagar of Ludhiana, Kamaljit Singh Karwal is pitching himself as ‘trustworthy friend’ of his voters. He had lost from this seat in 2017.

Nawin soch, nawan josh

Kamil Singh, son of Fatehgarh Sahib MP Amar Singh of Congress, is vying for ticket from Raikot, Ludhiana. In a rally, Navjot Singh Sidhu pitched Kamil as new generation leader. He is now using ‘Nawin soch, nawan josh’ as his campaign pitch.

Tussi vishwas karo, main vikas karanga

Campaign punch line of SAD candidate advocate Harish Rai Dhanda from Atam Nagar in Ludhiana.

Khushaal Punjab, vasda Punjab

Vying for BJP ticket from Ludhiana West, Bikram Singh Sidhu, an advocate, is promising development and prosperity for Punjab if BJP wins. The party will contest without its former ally SAD this time.

Sirjaange nawan Punjab, tuhade saath

Fateh Jung Bajwa, sitting Qadian MLA from Congress, who recently switched to BJP, is promising a ‘new Punjab’ if people vote for BJP.

Halqa Qadian ki eho pukaar, Partap Singh Bajwa hove iss vaar

But Fateh Jung Bajwa’s elder brother MP Partap Singh Bajwa, who is vying for Congress ticket against his brother from Qadian, feels people from the constituency want him as their MLA and that’s what he is pitching in his digital campaign with this punch line.

AAP da Bagga

AAP candidate from Ludhiana North Madan Lal Bagga, making an innovative use of his party’s name, is saying ‘AAP da Bagga’ to his voters, giving two messages in one — one that he is from AAP party, and the other that he belongs to his voters.

Halqa Gill di pukaar, Kuldeep Vaid pher iss vaar

Gill MLA Kuldeep Singh Vaid of Congress, a former bureaucrat, is vying for a second stint with a catchy slogan.

Assi jittange zaroor, jung jaari rakheyo

Sitting Moga MLA Dr Harjot Kamal of Congress, who has revolted against his own party after the entry of Malvika Sood Sachar in Congress, is going to town with a war cry “jung jaari rakheyo”. Kamal has announced candidature from Moga even if Malvika gets the party ticket.

Ikko aas, Phillaur da vikas

Damanvir Phillaur, son of former SAD minister Sarwan Singh Phillaur, is vying for Congress ticket from Phillaur in Jalandhar, pitching the constituency’s development as his main agenda.