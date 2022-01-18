Punjab polls: Bhagwant Mann less active on social media compared to 2017 poll season, but still popular

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has said that its Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann received a thumping majority in the phone-in poll to choose the party’s chief ministerial candidate, with 93 per cent of the 21 lakh responses going in his favour. His strong social media presence proved to be a boon for the comedian-turned-politician. During the election season, Mann has been popular on social media even when he is seen as less active.

Punjabi University’s Dr Gurpreet Kaur, who studied the effectiveness of hypermedia in political communication during the 2017 Assembly elections in the state, found that Mann had 17 lakh followers on Facebook during the 2017 polls, compared to Captain Amarinder Singh’s 10 lakh followers. The latter then went on to become the state’s chief minister. Though his party ended up in the third place, SAD’s Sukhbir Badal had much more followers at 24 lakh.

Back then, however, Mann had an unmistakable lead in the user engagement rate on his Facebook page. A study conducted between November 9, 2016 to January 4, 2017 found that Mann had an engagement rate of 122%, much higher than the Captain’s 54.53% and Badal’s 7.19%. Mann uploaded a total of 209 posts during that period, against 155 by Captain Amarinder Singh and 151 by Badal. Engagement rate reflects the number of likes, shares and comments on posts on their Facebook page or profile.

This election season, Mann has surprisingly been less active on Facebook. “Against 209 posts in the 2017 election season, Mann has had only 64 posts between November 9, 2021 to January 4, 2022. However, his engagement rate is still around 119% which is very near to his rate in 2017,” Dr Kaur said.

With his excellent oratory skills, popularity on social media was never a worry for the two-time MP. Nevertheless, it may be pertinent to note that Captain Amarinder Singh’s relatively poor performance on social media did not stand in the way of him becoming the chief minister after the 2017 elections.

“This election season, Mann has focused more on live videos. He is communicating in the form of interviews and discussions. In the previous elections, his Facebook page was loaded with more quantity that quality. During the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, he was treated more as an entertainer by the public. But now during the Assembly elections of 2022, he has worked more on serious issues. He has added quality to his content instead of uploading just anything on his page,” Dr Kaur added.