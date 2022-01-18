Assembly polls: Bhagwant Mann is AAP’s CM face in Punjab

Sangrur MP and the chief of Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Punjab unit, Bhagwant Mann, has been named as the party’s chief ministerial face for the Punjab Assembly polls by AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The announcement comes in the wake of a phone-in poll conducted by the AAP in which most people chose the 48-year-old former comedian as the chief ministerial candidate. “Ninety-three per cent people voted for Bhagwant Mann as CM candidate. Some named me as CM candidate, so we rejected those votes. Navjot Singh Sidhu got 3.6 per cent votes. So Bhagwant Mann is named as the CM face of the party,” said Kejriwal on Tuesday.

An emotional Mann got up and hugged Kejriwal after the announcement and could be seen wiping his tears.

A well-known film and TV personality in Punjab, Mann also brought out numerous entertainment cassettes before the advent of the digital and video era. He began his political journey by joining the People’s Party of Punjab (PPP) in 2011, which had been formed by Manpreet Badal who had broken away from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). Badal later joined the Congress after his party failed to win any seat in the 2012 Assembly polls though it gathered a good number of votes.

Mann contested that election as a candidate from Lehra constituency, but came third in the contest. He joined AAP soon after and fought the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from Sangrur where he defeated Akali stalwart Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa by more than 2 lakh votes. He retained that seat in 2019 elections, winning by a heavy margin, and was the only AAP MP to be re-elected from Punjab.

With the AAP claiming to be doing well in the state ahead of the election next month, all eyes will now be on Mann to see if he can lead the party to victory.