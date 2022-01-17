Punjab Assembly elections: Meet SSM’s Mohali candidate Ravneet Singh Brar

Candidate Profile

Name: RAVNEET SINGH BRAR

Age: 39

Occupation: Agriculturist

Education: B.Sc(D), MBA

Winnability Factor

Ravneet Brar is a dynamic young leader who played a crucial role in paving the path for resolution of agitation against the farm laws. He was chosen to play the role of the “Krishi Mantri” (Agriculture Minister) at the Kisan Sansad and was the official spokesperson of the movement interacting with national and international media. His winnability stems from his strong rural and youth connect. Also his clean and progressive image should play a pivotal role in swaying the voter sentiments in his favour.

Promises

Corruption Free Mohali: I will create an anti-corruption strategy to ensure transparency at every level of local government. Anyone involved in bribery or illegal delay of services will be reported immediately. To help people in villages, we will have local ‘digitization representatives’ to help rural folk in accessing digital services of the govt, from filing application firms to reporting complaints.

Modernised health care and education. All these issues are interlinked. There is a critical need to modernise our local dispensaries, provide faster, better emergency services, and to have more well equipped and well-staffed government hospitals. Simultaneously, it’s critical to modernise and digitise our government schools. Denying any child the access to key digital skills is akin to losing a generation. I will make sure our schools and dispensaries get overhauled.

How has candidature changed your life

Candidature is both an honour and a privilege that I don’t take lightly. The candidature doesn’t change you, it just brings out the best in you. As far as hobbies are concerned, I have been a national level football player. Football has been both a hobby and a passion. I want the youth of Punjab to take up sports in a bigger way and I will make sure they get the best facilities.

Issues that Mohali faces

# Land Mafia

#Illegal mining and construction

#Clean drinking water shortage

#Poor drainage system

#Poor roads

#Poor public health services

#Deteriorating law and order situation

#Rampant corruption

#Poor public school system

How is SSM different from other parties?

SSM is a party born out of a movement. We are farmers and social activists fighting for the spirit of Punjab. We are not sullied by crony capitalists who enter politics to meet their ulterior motives. Our only goal is to put Punjab back on the course of inclusive progress. A progressive, vibrant and healthy state doesn’t build itself. It’s created by a strong community and smart leaders who are booth rooted in the culture of Punjab and have the vision and organisation to put the state on the course of growth.

What is your vision for Mohali

My vision is make Mohali the fastest growing, most inclusive and the cleanest city in India. I want to improve the health infrastructure of the city, ensure all protocols are adhered to by developers and industrialists. I want to improve the health and education facilities in all 80 villages of Mohali and ensure all our residents feel safe. Mohali has massive potential, it’s a hotbed of growth, the pride of Punjab. I want to put it on the national map as the number1 district in India.

We have to shape a city where schools and kindergartens are within walking or biking distance from your home. We envision a city with safe bicycle paths, green urban spaces and residential areas free from traffic noise and air pollution. Our green capital should be a place of diverse cultural expression and most importantly a welcoming and safe place to grow up, live and grow old.