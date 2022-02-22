Poll panel revises Punjab voter turnout to 71.95%

A day after Punjab voted in a crucial Assembly election, the Election Commission revised the polling percentage to 71.95%, still short but closer to the 77.2% turnout recorded last time.

The revised percentage is higher than the around 66% turnout recorded till 5pm on Sunday, according to preliminary data released by the EC.

The Malwa region of the state took the lead in high voter turnout as compared to Majha and Doaba, as per the updated EC data. At 55.40%, Amritsar West recorded the lowest polling. The highest polling took place at Gidderbaha constituency at 84.93%. Transport Minister Amrinder Singh Raja Warring is pitted against Hardeep Singh Dimpy Dhillon of SAD and Pritpal Sharma of AAP from this constituency. In 2017 pollls, Gidderbaha witnessed 89.02% voting.

Talwandi Sabo constituency saw the second highest polling at 83.70%, with sitting MLA Baljinder Kaur of AAP seeking re-election against Khushbaaz Singh Jattana of Congress, Jeet Mohinder Singh Sidhu of SAD and Harminder Singh Jassi, a close relative of Dera Sacha Sauda Chief, Gurmeet Ram Rahim who is standing as an Independent. In the previous polls in 2017, the constituency recorded 86.04% turnout.

Among the districts, Mansa saw the highest polling at 81.24%, followed by Muktsar at 80.49%. Lowest polling in districts was reflected in Amritsar (65.84%).

In Dhuri, the constituency of AAP CM face Bhagwant Mann, 77.37% votes were polled compared to 81.23% in 2017.

In Amritsar East, where the contest is between Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu and Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia, 64.05% voting took place. In 2017, this constituency had recorded 64.94% turnout.