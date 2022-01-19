Punjab Assembly elections: Channi most popular face, says Congress, dodges CM question

A DAY after the Congress put out a brief video on its official Twitter handle virtually projecting Charanjit Singh Channi as its chief minister face in Punjab, the party Tuesday said he was the most popular leader in the state and argued that the raids on the premises of a relative of his were an attack on “Punjab and Punjabiyat”.

The party argued that Channi was “not Amarinder Singh” who could be suppressed by the BJP, and said that the raids on the kin of the only Dalit CM in the country reveal the BJP’s anti-Dalit mindset. “The entire country knows — all your media surveys are showing that the most popular leader in Punjab is Channi – that the BJP is committing a mistake. This is Charanjit Singh Channi and not Captain Amarinder Singh. The BJP is committing a mistake by trying to scare and muzzle him,” AICC in-charge for Punjab Harish Choudhary said at a briefing with Congress communication department head Randeep Surjewala.

The two parried questions on the video put out by the Congress’s official Twitter handle and whether it meant Channi will be the party’s CM face. The video was lifted from a lengthy interview Bollywood actor-turned-philanthropist Sonu Sood and his sister and Congress Moga candidate Malvika Sood gave to journalist Barkha Dutt. Answering questions if any party had offered to project him as its CM face, Sood said “the real Chief Minister is the one who is brought to the chair, not the one who has to struggle to reach there…” The Congress picked up that comment and added it to a clip in which Channi makes an appearance 12 times.