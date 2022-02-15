In Punjab, BJP attempts a makeover as it hopes to get a foot in the door

There are many views within the BJP about its prospects in the Punjab election. They range from a euphoric “our alliance will sweep the elections’’ by leaders on record to a more measured “we will be glad if we make it to double digits and form the opposition” by the same leaders off the record to “we won’t even touch double digits” by a section unhappy with the importance given to turncoats and Delhi leaders.

Fighting for the first time as the senior partner in an alliance that comprises the breakaway factions of the Congress (Capt Amarinder’s Punjab Lok Congress) and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD-Sanyukt), BJP’s campaign, powered by the national leadership and celebrities, is as much about reimagining itself as it’s about creating a ‘nawaan (new)’ Punjab, a refrain in its posters. Local politicians start their address with “Sat Sri Akali Jai Shri Ram” while national leaders conclude with “Jai Bharat, Jai Punjab”, and workers dance to dhol beats amid chants of “phulla” (literally flower, but meaning lotus).

A week to go for the polls, the party is pulling out all the stops. PM Narendra Modi met Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon, chief of Radha Soami Satsang Beas, which has a large following in the state, on Sunday, while Union Home Minister Amit Shah called on Akal Takht Jathedar to discuss their shared concern over conversions.

Traditionally a party of urban Hindus, BJP is now going to polls with a predominance of Sikh faces — national general secretary Tarun Chugh had earlier announced that over 50 per cent seats would be given to Sikhs — and panthic concerns such as the release of ‘political’ prisoners, including the assassin of former chief minister Beant Singh. Its poll pitch also focuses on the work it has done for the panth.

In 1997, when it first tied up with the Akali Dal, BJP had won 18 of the 22 seats it contested though it had been demanding 34. This number went up to 19 in 2007 before falling to 3 in 2017. Now it’s focusing on the 60-65 seats, which have a sizeable Hindu presence after the fourth delimitation commission in 2002. Out of the 73 candidates fighting on the BJP symbol, including eight of PLC, BJP hopes to make gains in 23 seats it has won at one point or the other in the last five elections.

The party, which had become a pariah in Punjab politics during the farm agitation and continues to suffer the residual anger, has fielded 15 turncoats, which has become a point of contention among veterans. Former minister and BJP leader Laxmi Kanta Chawla says she’s never seen so many “dal-badloos” in Punjab parties. “It is strange that the minute they join the party, they are called a ‘varisht neta’.”

In a bid to distance itself from the anger against the farm laws, the party has ignored its vocal proponents such as Harjeet Grewal, preferring turbaned faces from outside instead. The big billboards too focus on national leaders.

However, the party cadre in Punjab, which has often voted for its former poll partner Akali Dal, is more fluid in its loyalty. In Batala, the heart of Majha, where the party has fielded Congress turncoat Fateh Jung Bajwa, party workers are hoping for a win after 2007 when BJP’s Jagdish Sahni was elected for the third time. Naresh Sharma, a shoe shop owner at Gandhi Chowk, says he is sure of the party’s win. “We have lots of grassroots workers but no big leader, Fateh’s selection has changed that.”

There are scores of seats where the mere mention of BJP evokes sniggers. “They have fielded a good candidate but farm protests have alienated voters,” says a trader at Talwandi Sabo.

Meanwhile, even though the nominations are over, the party is seeing a steady stream of new entrants, ranging from actors Mahie Gill and Hobby Dhaliwal, who had taken part in the farm agitation, to wrestler Khali. BJP leader Sukhminderpal Grewal claims it’s because people understand the importance of aligning with the Centre for Punjab’s good.

Ashutosh Kumar, a political scientist, however, says the BJP is just prepping the ground for the next elections. “This is just the beginning, they are in for the long haul.”