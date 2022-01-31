Amarinder predicts poll drubbing for Sidhu, denies role in pitting Majithia against him

Even as he dismissed Rahul Gandhi’s claims of deciding the Congress chief ministerial face with grassroots inputs, former Congress leader Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday cited the religious and caste composition of the Amritsar East constituency to predict an “abysmal” defeat for Navjot Singh Sidhu, who according to him had previously won the seat “only because of BJP support”.

Addressing the media after filing his nomination from Patiala Urban, the chief of the recently floated Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) termed as ridiculous Sidhu’s charge that he had a hand in the Shiromani Akali Dal’s pitting Bikram Singh Majithia against the Congress state president.

“I am not Majithia’s uncle,” quipped the former chief minister, stating that with 38 per cent of the voters in Amritsar East being Hindus and 32 per cent from scheduled castes, Sidhu’s defeat was certain. The BJP, as part of the alliance with his PLC and the SAD Sanyukt, has fielded a strong candidate from the constituency, he said.

On Rahul’s statement that the Congress would announce its chief ministerial candidate after taking inputs from the ground, Amarinder said, “All this talk is just drama.” He said that it was the Congress legislature party that would pick the chief minister should the party emerge victorious.

Asked about the farmers’ decision to contest the polls, Amarinder said it was their right to do so. He said he had always supported farmers and that his government had announced jobs and Rs5 lakh to the kin of each of the farmers who died during the agitation against farm laws.

Amarinder, who exuded confidence about the PLC-BJP-SAD Sanyukt alliance forming the next government, said in reply to a question that some of his candidates would be contesting on the BJP’s symbol “keeping in mind the voter demographics”. While four PLC candidates will contest the polls on the lotus symbol in urban constituencies, two will fight on their party’s symbol in rural constituencies.