On Punjab roads, House aspirants pick poll rides to win perception battle first

Apart from peppy slogans and quirky memes, adding glitter to Punjab’s poll season are election rides of politicians vying to enter the state Assembly.

Fighting for road space on the campaign trail are bubbly two-wheeler scooties, eco-friendly e-rickshaws, humble Maruti 800s, and tractors with son-of-the-soil swank. And then there are the Land Cruisers and Fortuners which are also the wheels of choice for many Assembly aspirants.

While some candidates used their old, ancestral vehicles as lucky charms to file nominations, others opted for ‘aam aadmi’ vehicles just for a day to grab eyeballs. Their affidavits, however, revealed that they actually own swankier rides.

Bikram Singh Majithia prefers a Toyota Fortuner (Photo: Rana Simranjit Singh) Bikram Singh Majithia prefers a Toyota Fortuner (Photo: Rana Simranjit Singh)

And when it comes to political bigwigs of Punjab, who have declared their assets in crores — from PPCC president Navjot Singh Sidhu to his arch rival SAD’s Bikram Singh Majithia — sturdy and luxurious SUVs such as Toyota Fortuners and Land Cruisers remain top choices, to travel across Punjab for campaigning.

Dr Amandeep Kaur Arora, AAP candidate from Moga, came on a scooty riding pillion with her cousin, to file her nomination papers but as per her affidavit, she owns a Swift Dzire car and an Audi Q3 worth Rs 20 lakh. Arora, who declared her total assets worth Rs 1 crore, said, “I wanted to give a message that simplicity is the best way of living and since most women ride two-wheelers. So, I chose to come on a scooty to file nomination.”

Similarly, Malvika Sood Sachar, Congress candidate from Moga and sister of actor Sonu Sood, who as per her affidavit owns a Kia Seltos vehicle and a two-wheeler Activa with her total assets at Rs 1.24 crore, came riding a bicycle to file her nomination. She said that this was to show her ‘concern for the environment’.

Former IAS officer and Congress candidate from Gill, Kuldip Singh Vaid, rode an e-rickshaw to file his nomination.

“I have bought this battery operated e-rickshaw for Rs 1 lakh because not only it is eco-friendly but also because I wanted to ride some different vehicle for filing my nomination. I would also be using it for campaigning in nearby areas,” said Gill, otherwise having Toyota Innova, Ford Endeavour and three bicycles in his stable of vehicles.

AAP’s Sangrur candidate Narinder Kaur Bharaj, a law graduate and a social activist, is contesting her first election at 27. Declaring total assets at Rs 24,400, she came riding her mother’s scooty to file the nomination because that’s all she has. The scooty too is registered in her mother’s name who accompanied Bharaj to file papers as a covering candidate.

Sidhu’s Land Cruiser. (Photo: Rana Simranjit Singh) Sidhu’s Land Cruiser. (Photo: Rana Simranjit Singh)

Among the political heavyweights of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), party president and former deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal, who along with his MP wife Harsimrat Kaur Badal, has total assets of over Rs 200 crore, has been campaigning around in his Wrangler Rubicon Jeep this poll season, with its top model costing nearly Rs 60 lakh. But according to his affidavit he just has two tractors registered in his name. His father and former CM Parkash Singh Badal, party candidate from Lambi, who usually travels around in Toyota Land Cruiser, also owns just a tractor as per the affidavit.

SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia, who would be contesting from Amritsar East against PPCC president Navjot Singh Sidhu, doesn’t own any vehicle as per his affidavit but loves travelling around in Toyota Fortuner costing Rs 32 to 43 lakh. His wife, Ganieve Kaur, who would be contesting from Majithia, owns a Maruti Gypsy, a Ford Endeavour and a two-wheeler Activa.

Majithia said, “These days I am using Fortuner only for all my travels. I find it the most comfortable for long travels.”

Moga MLA Dr Harjot Kamal was seen arriving in a tractor to file nomination. (Express photo) Moga MLA Dr Harjot Kamal was seen arriving in a tractor to file nomination. (Express photo)

When it comes to Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu and party’s Kapurthala MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh, they might not see eye to eye politically, but when it comes to vehicles, both own Toyota Land Cruisers, costing at least a crore rupees.

While Sidhu owns two Land Cruiser SUVs and one Fortuner as per his affidavit, Rana Gurjeet also owns one Land Cruiser. Sidhu’s total assets are pegged at Rs 44 crore and Rana’s at Rs 125 crore, among the highest in the state. Congress MLA from Khem Karan, Sukhpal Singh Bhullar also owns a Land Cruiser with its current market value of Rs 70 lakh, as per his affidavit.

The two ‘aam aadmis’ currently fighting for the top post — Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi and AAP’s CM face Bhagwant Mann — also own luxurious Fortuners. Channi and his wife own two Toyota Fortuners and a Kia Seltos, as per their affidavit. Mann also owns two Fortuners and a Chevrolet Cruze.

AAP’s Narinder Bharaj came on her mother’s scooty to file her nomination from Sangrur (Express photo) AAP’s Narinder Bharaj came on her mother’s scooty to file her nomination from Sangrur (Express photo)

The insiders in Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) say that one candidate who comes close to having a fleet like that of party president Sukhbir Singh Badal is Ranjit Singh Gill from Kharar, a real estate and building firm owner.

While according to his affidavit he owns the an old Maruti 800 (1994 model) and a tractor, he is usually seen campaigning in Wrangler Rubicon Jeep, the one that Sukhbir also has.

Gill says, “Maruti is my first car and still very close to my heart. I have still preserved it because it is very lucky for me. Wrangler Rubicon Jeep and Rolls Royce vehicles are registered in our firm’s name. I am fond of buying new vehicles.”

Former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh, now the head of his new Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) party, owns two Toyota Innova, as per his affidavit.

Cabinet minister and Congress’s Khanna nominee Gurkirat Singh Kotli arrived in his late grandfather, former Punjab CM Beant Singh’s 1985-model white Ambassador to file nomination. The grand old vehicle is rarely used by the family, mostly only for nomination filing in elections. Otherwise, he also owns a 2003-model Hyundai Accent as per the affidavit.

BJP candidate from Moga, Dr Harjot Kamal who defected from Congress to BJP, rode a tractor to file his nomination but has luxurious Mitsubishi Pajero and Innova in his fleet.

“Tractor is what our farmers use every day and Punjab belongs to our farmers,” said Dr Kamal, on choosing tractor for filing nomination.

But one candidate who has apparently declared it all in his affidavit — is AAP’s Ludhiana West nominee Gurpreet Bassi Gogi, a former Congressman. From the vintage Ambassador to his Bajaj Priya and Hero Maestro scooters, Gogi has declared them all. He also owns an Innova and a 1984 model Maruti 800 while his wife owns a Mercedes and a bike. He came riding his white Bajaj Priya scooter, currently valued at Rs 5,000, to file his nomination as the couple held brooms in their hands. “I consider this scooter the luckiest,” said Gogi.