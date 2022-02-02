scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, February 01, 2022
Budget 2022

Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: 931 Nominations filed on last Day

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Punjab S Karuna Raju on Tuesday disclosed that as per the data available 931 nominations were filed in the State on the fifth day.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
February 2, 2022 12:21:12 am
Punjab electionsChief Electoral Officer (CEO) Punjab S Karuna Raju on Tuesday disclosed that as per the data available 931 nominations were filed in the State on the fifth day. (File/Representative Image)

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Punjab S Karuna Raju on Tuesday disclosed that as per the data available 931 nominations were filed in the State on the fifth day.

With 1348 nominations filed on earlier days, now the total number of nominations filed in the state are 2279.

CEO urged electors to make maximum use of Mobile Application ‘Know Your Candidate’, using which electors can know the particulars and criminal antecedents of any candidate with their photo.

He said that the mobile app has been developed to provide wide publicity and greater awareness regarding criminal antecedents of contesting candidates to ensure transparent elections. This app can be downloaded from Google play store and Apple App store and the link is also available on the Commission’s website, he informed.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 01: Latest News

Advertisement