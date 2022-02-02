Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: 931 Nominations filed on last Day

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Punjab S Karuna Raju on Tuesday disclosed that as per the data available 931 nominations were filed in the State on the fifth day.

With 1348 nominations filed on earlier days, now the total number of nominations filed in the state are 2279.

CEO urged electors to make maximum use of Mobile Application ‘Know Your Candidate’, using which electors can know the particulars and criminal antecedents of any candidate with their photo.

He said that the mobile app has been developed to provide wide publicity and greater awareness regarding criminal antecedents of contesting candidates to ensure transparent elections. This app can be downloaded from Google play store and Apple App store and the link is also available on the Commission’s website, he informed.