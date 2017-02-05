SAD councillor booked for bogus voting

Tension ran high at Government Girls Senior Secondary School in Maur constituency over charges of bogus voting. SAD councillor Sandeep Kumar alias Gabbar was booked by police when Congress and AAP polling agents complained against him. Gabbar was charged with beating up Congress polling agent Amritpal and also for entering polling booth forcibly and indulge in bogus voting. “He brought four voters without identity cards and when we objected, he started fighting,” said Amritpal on whose complaint an FIR had been filed. Polling agents of both parties turned the voters, without ID proof, away. But, outside the booth, Gabbar hurt Amritpal and ran away, alleged Amritpal.

Then, SAD, Congress and AAP supporters gathered outside the school due to which police made a mild lathicharge to disperse them as many of them were forcibly trying to enter the campus. Security had to bee beefed up. Bathinda SSP Swapan Sharma himself came to the spot and got two FIRs filed against the SAD councillor. But he was not arrested.

Besides, Congress candidate Harminder Jassi had a confrontation with SAD leader Amritpal Gongi in ward 13 where according to the former, Gongi was forcing Dera premis to vote in favour of the SAD-BJP alliance. Gongi ran away after Jassi arrived.

Sources, however, revealed that Dera premis voted in favour of the SAD-BJP combine.

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App