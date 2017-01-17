Punjab elections: In Jalandhar, Raj Kumar Gupta denied Congress ticket yet again

Raj Kumar Gupta. Raj Kumar Gupta.

THE TICKET of former Congress MLA Raj Kumar Gupta (80) from Jalandhar North has been cancelled and given to former minister Avtar Henry’s son Avtar Singh Sanghera (Jr) aka Bawa Henry on Monday evening and with this, the candidature of this constituency was changed twice in the past one week. And, Gupta met with the same fate like he did in 2012 from Jalandhar Central constituency.

In 2012, too, when Gupta was named the Congress candidate from Jalandhar Central and even after he had filed his nomination paper, he was replaced by councillor Rajinder Beri.

In Jalandhar North, first the ticket was given to Tejinder Singh Bittu, then both Henry and Gupta objected. While Henry organised a show of strength and even Kiran Walia, the party observer from Delhi, came to see it and was impressed. And Gupta, along with his supporters, gave the threat of defeating Congress at all the Doaba seats with the support of his Gupta and Aggarwal communities. Even a Congress leader, Sanjay Sehgal, has complained to EC against Gupta for using his caste card to threaten the party.

Gupta was Congress MLA from 2002 to 2007 and, in 2007, when he was not given ticket, he joined BJP just before the 2007 election. Then in 2010, he returned to the Congress again. Gupta’s supporters are up in arms against Henry now and said that they will not support Henry any more in the constituency.

Meanwhile, Jagbir Brar, who was adamant about the ticket from Jalandhar Cantonment from where Olympian Pargat Singh is being fielded, has been sent to Nakodar and Gurbinder Atwal, the candidate from Bholath, was replaced with local leader Ranjit Singh. Brar’s supporters are still not pacified and want ticket for him from Cantonment only. But the party high command has asked him to go to Nakodar.

