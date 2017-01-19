Polltime in Patti: Drug rehab centre now a BSF poll camp

Just one patient admitted. Source: Kamaldeep Brar Just one patient admitted. Source: Kamaldeep Brar

A swanky drug rehabilitation centre has been built at over Rs 3 crore in Bhagupur of Patti, the area symbolic of drug addiction in Punjab.

It can take in 65 patients at a time but, for the elections, it has been turned into a camp for the BSF who arrived Tuesday.

Set up on the Patti-Harike highway, the Punjab government-run centre is for addicts after completing basic treatment at de-addiction centres. Inaugurated in August 2016, the building is the newest and largest in Patti, equipped with a gymnasium, volleyball and badminton courts and a recreational room.

It has only one patient now. The guard, a manager and four ward boys were the other people at the centre when The Indian Express visited last week. Most of the rooms were bolted or locked from the outside, as were the three consultants’ rooms. The smell of paint was fresh, the furniture covered. The manager said 65 addicts had registered but none of the rest stayed.

“We are not getting addicts according to our capacity. Most addicts have not crossed the first stage of treatment, so they don’t come here. Those who come don’t stay,” said the manager, declining to give his name.

The centre requires a patient to stay three months at Rs 50 per day for three meals, counselling and medication. “Rehabilitation takes between three and six months. But most patients cannot afford to stay for long periods,” said Dr Isha Dhawan, a psychiatrist who divides her week among centres in Patti town, Sarhali and Bhagupur.

At the Bhagupur centre, the sole patient sounded pessimistic, saying he has never seen known anyone to come out of addiction. “I came back from the UK about a year ago. We had good income from farming but bad company led me into drugs. My family admitted me here,” said the patient, admitted only two days earlier.

He watches television, plays carrom or badminton if a partner is available. But he does not appear to be monitored closely. He appeared happy to have new company, though. On Wednesday, he could be seen helping BSF jawans set up their refreshment arrangements.

Dr Inder Mohan Gupta, senior medical officer at Patti Civil Hospital said after communication came that paramilitary personnel would be billeted at the centre, “we moved the furniture out of the wards so that the forces can stay here.”

AAP’s Patti candidate Ranjit Singh Cheema alleged the new facility was an example of the government’s insincerity in dealing with drugs. “Crores were spent on opening this centre, only to show that the government is doing its bit. But little do people know that the centre is not accommodating any addict, because the addicts keep getting their supply and thus can not develop the will to go through rehabilitation. Till the supply chain is cut off, these centres will not serve any purpose,” Cheema said.

Records with Patti civil hospital show 7,632 drug addicts visited the de-addiction OPD there from 2014 till November 2016. Officials, however, are not sure how many might have kicked the habit.

An Opioid Substitution Therapy centre, funded by the National AIDS Control Organisation, also functions in Patti town. From September 2013, when it began, 905 patients have registered with the OST. Officials said just eight have been successfully rehabilitated.

Some 200 visit the OST almost daily for medicine, with doctors trying to check addiction by prescribing an alternative, modified drug dose. Dr Dhawan works there too.

“Most patients have been coming here for two or three years. They are regular. But it is like, earlier they were heroin addicts and have now got addicted to medicine doses… Some addicts come to us for registration when they don’t have supply of drugs so that they can at least get a dose of some drug. As soon as they get back their supply of heroin, they stop coming,” Dr Dhawan said.

