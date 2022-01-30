Punjab Poll Diary: Main kyon nahin CM?

Here is the latest update on the CM candidate of Congress. It seems in an interview with Pro Punjab channel, Bajwa quipped, “Aagey aagey dekhiye hota hai kya. Kisi ne socha tha Channi CM ban jayenge? To main kyon nahin?(Let’s see what happens. Had anyone thought Channi would be made the CM. So why not me?)”. Just last week, Bajwa had pooh-poohed a question about CM face, and had said the party already has a CM in Channi. Guess, the answers depend on the day, time, mood. As

they say, there is nothing permanent except change. Your views as well.

From Smit Singh to Smit Mann

PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu’s close confidante Smit Singh has now become Smit Singh Mann. Reason: the allegations of bhai-bhatijawaad after his nomination from Amargarh since he has always been addressing Sidhu as chacha ji. After all the brouhaha and explanations, Smit has quietly embraced his father’s surname, especially on the social media handles. And Smit, the shooter who had remained confined in Sidhu’s orbit, is now beginning to meet the real people. For real votes.

Mustafa ko gussa kyon aata hai

Former Punjab IPS officer Mohd Mustafa, the more vocal half of minister Razia Sultana, does not like mincing his words. That is why he utters them in all caps on Twitter. Stung by the FIR against him for a purported incendiary speech at Malerkotla, he emphasised, in capital letters, that there was absolutely no Hindu-Muslim context to what happened in Malerkotla that day. He claims it was a “verbal outburst…provoked by jhaduwalas, all Muslims”. Those present at the spot vouch for that. When two adversaries set their stages so close together that one can hear the other, this is bound to happen. It’s poll time.

Ik mauka…

After anointing Bhagwant Mann as its CM face, AAP has now released a new poll song. But it continues to seek a “mauka” for not just Mann but Kejriwal. The song goes: “Ik mauka dena Kejriwal nu, ik mauka dena Bhagwant Mann nu; Party hai aam te kam khaas honge Beimmanan de vi pate saaf honge…” At the mention of “beimaan”, the video shows Capt Amarinder, CM Channi and SAD president Sukhbir Badal. Then comes Bhagwant Mann, complete with the new blue jacket and two Punjab police commandos, maroon turban and all. Is this the aam aadmi ki khaas pehchaan?