2022 poll battle: After downslide since 2017, AAP back in reckoning

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) entered the 2017 elections with a lot of hype but ended up with a subpar performance, following which the party saw a string of desertions and exits. Now, with days left for the Assembly elections, AAP seems to have got its act together and is now back in the reckoning.

While the turnaround is being attributed to deep divisions within the ruling Congress, the failure of the Shiromani Akali Dal to rebuild itself post the 2017 poll debacle, and the desire for change among the public — all of which have ended up making the AAP look good — the party has also worked to claw its way back.

Over the last five years, AAP had been hit by bitter infighting. Having entered the Punjab Vidhan Sabha with 20 MLAs, the party is now left with barely half the numbers after several MLAs quit to join the Congress. While the party still has 17 MLAs to its name in the Assembly, this figure is misleading since those who switched loyalties continue to occupy AAP benches.

While many predicted the party to win around 100 seats in 2017, AAP managed to win only 20, with majority of the seats (18) coming from Malwa region and two from Doaba. The party failed to open its account in the Majha region. The slide in AAP’s popularity continued in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, with the party retaining only one of its four seats — that of its state president Bhagwant Mann. The results were equally dismal in local body polls.

However, the last one year has seen hectic rebuilding efforts. While Delhi MLA Jarnail Singh was appointed state in-charge by the national leadership, this was soon followed by the appointment of Raghav Chadha, also a Delhi MLA, as the state co-incharge. Chadha, who has been leading the rebuilding exercise, has on numerous occasions said that the AAP will fare much better in Majha region than it did in 2017. The party has announced 109 candidates for the 117 Assembly seats. On Sunday, Chadha pointed to infighting in the Congress. “Channi does not get along with Sidhu, Jakhar does not get along with Channi and Sidhu, Sukhjinder Randhawa does not get along with Sidhu…” he said.

The AAP’s performance in the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation polls, when it ended up in 14 wards, more than the BJP (12), Congress (8) and Akali Dal (1) — has come as a morale booster for the party.