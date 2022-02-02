Punjab: As survey picks pace, Cong divided on revealing CM face

DAYS after former AICC chief Rahul Gandhi announced that the Congress would declare a CM candidate in Punjab, the Congress is divided over the move even as the AICC is getting an internal survey done to gauge the popularity of its CM face aspirants. Punjab voters have also started are getting telecalls to give their opinion as to who should the Congress nominate as its CM candidate. Interestingly, those receiving the calls are also being asked whether Congress should reveal the name or not. Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu are the party’s top contenders in this race.

However, a number of Congress MLAs have started a campaign of sorts seeking that Channi should be declared the CM candidate. Faridkot MLA Kushaldeep Singh Kiki Dhillon has put up billboards in his constituency with Channi’s picture and seeking five more years for him. “Sadde Channi nu 5 saal hor,” read the billboards.

Several MLAs, who were seen to be siding with Sidhu earlier, have also sought Channi to be declared the CM candidate.

For instance, Cabinet minister Amarinder Singh Raja Warring has categorically demanded that Channi should be the CM candidate. Kulbir Singh Zira, another MLA, has also sought that Channi should be declared the CM candidate.

However, a section of Congress is of the opinion that the party should exercise prudence and not make the announcement.

“This will only open a can of worms for the party,” a party leader said.

A source said that a veteran Congress leader based in Delhi had tried to impress upon AICC president Sonia Gandhi to not declare the CM candidate.

“But the word of caution has not worked. It is too late now. The senior leaders were being advised that there would be many ways for the party to say that they had deferred their decision to make the pre-poll announcement. But the mind has been made now. They are likely to declare the CM candidate. There is a feeling that Navjot Singh Sidhu only built the narrative around Congress’ CM candidate. Before that the party had decided on fighting the election under collective leadership,” he said.

Former PPCC chief Sunil Jakhar said that declaring the CM candidate is a prerogative of the party high command, but there is a feeling that “announcement should be withheld”.

“Personally, I feel that the decision has already been made after consultation with workers and MLAs. But it would not be politically prudent to change horses during the battle. But there is a feeling that such an announcement should be withheld.”

Another senior Congress leader, privy to discussions with the high command, said that the party will have to declare the CM candidate after Rahul Gandhi committed to it.

“Rahul ji has made the announcement. Now, if we change the decision, it would not look good on him. Hence, we will make the announcement in the coming days.”

However, a few leaders said that the announcement could spell doom for the Congress.

“The issue is already of the power struggle between Sidhu and Channi. If one of them is announced then it will worsen the infighting. It should be left open ended,” a leader said.