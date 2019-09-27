Punjab and Haryana High Court declares Congress MLA Jai Tirath Dahiya’s election void

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has declared as void the election of Congress’s Jai Tirath Dahiya who had emerged a winner from Rai constituency by three votes in 2014 Haryana Assembly polls. The verdict comes at the fag end of Dahiya’s term as Election Commission has already declared that the Assembly polls in Haryana will be held on October 21.election

In the judgment copy released on Wednesday, a bench of Justice Harinder Singh Sidhu said that it has been that nine void votes were cast in favour of Dahiya and two void votes were cast in favour of the petitioner Inderjit, the losing candidate of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD). “After the deduction of the void votes from their tally, the void votes polled by the returned candidate are 36,694 and the votes polled by the petitioner (Inderjit) are 36,698. Resultantly, the petitioner has polled more votes than the respondent (Dahiya),” the verdict read. The result of the last Assembly election was declared on October 19, 2014. Then, Dahiya was declared as winner after securing 36,703 votes. Inderjit had polled 36,700 votes.

The INLD candidate had later moved the high court with the plea that Dahiya’s election be set aside on the indiaground that “he had received votes which were cast by voters whose names were entered more than once in the electoral rolls apart from the votes cast by impersonation of voters, who were dead before the date of polling”.

“These votes were counted in his favour (Dahiya) and these materially affected the result of the election,” Inderjit had claimed. It was averred that if these void votes are deducted from the total votes secured by Dahiyia, the petitioner would secure majority of valid votes and would be entitled to be declared as elected from Rai constituency.

Dahiya’s counsel had informed the court on August 19 this year that he had resigned from his seat in the Haryana Assembly on August 1 this year. The resignation was accepted by the Assembly Speaker on the same date and a notification in this regard was issued by Vidhan Sabha Secretariat next day. However, the high court held that the resignation by the returned candidate does not render the election petition as infructuous.