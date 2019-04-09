Punjab: An upset Congress questions CEO’s loyalty

A faction within the ruling Congress party, vociferously seeking action against Shiromani Akali Dal patron Parkash Singh Badal and president Sukhbir Singh Badal over the sacrilege cases and police firing in Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura, is disappointed and upset after the Election Commission of India ordered transfer of Inspector General of Police Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh.

IG Kunwar Vijay Pratap was a member of the five-member special investigation team (SIT) constituted by the Amarinder Singh government to take the probe into incidents that took place in 2015 to a logical conclusion. While Parkash Badal was the chief minister of the state when the incidents took place, Sukhbir was his deputy and the home minister.

There has been a clamour in a faction of the Congress party, seeking from the government action against the Badals in the issue. The party has been seeking votes on the emotive issue of the Bargari sacrilege and the firing incidents. The issue has been resonating among Sikh masses to quite an extent.

After Justice Ranjit Singh Commission report – that recommended further probe into the police firing to fix responsibility – the incumbent dispensation had set up the SIT.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, during his address to Vidhan Sabha in the recent Budget session, had gone to the extent of indicating that the probe was set to reach “very high level functionaries” of the previous government. Former CM Parkash Badal had held a press conference the next day daring the Punjab CM and the police chief to arrest him.

The transfer orders of the senior police officer – based on a complaint by an Akali Dal leader, the ECI had written to Punjab Chief secretary on April 5 directing him to transfer Kunwar Vijay Pratap and the Punjab government issued transfer orders on Monday – has come at the time when the Congress was hoping an action soon, strong enough to keep the Bargari narrative alive in the crucial days ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in the state. Punjab will vote to elect its 13 MPs on May 19.

The IGP, who was probing into the case was perceived to be “going aggressively ahead” and the SIT had arrested several senior police officers also. His transfer has come as a setback to the Congress camp.

“I have received so many calls today. All my supporters are now accusing us of quid pro quo with the Akalis. So many of them told me that our CM did not want to take action against the Badals. How are we going to face people now? The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has already taken this line that the transfer is the result of Amarinder-Modi-Badal nexus,” a senior Congress leader said asking not to be named in print.

Jails Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, said he was upset with the ECI order. “The chief electoral officer of Punjab, Dr S Karuna Raju, was an additional principal secretary to the former CM (Parkash Badal) for three years. He was deputy commissioner in Badals’ home district Bathinda for two years. Is he not favouring the Badals? When the High Court did not have any problems with the SIT, why is EC having problems? Is the EC bigger than the judiciary?” he asked.

Another senior leader, requesting anonymity said, “Why did our government send Dr Raju’s name in the panel to the the ECI for appointment as CEO? Did we not know that this official was branded with Badals?”

Punjab Congress president Sunil Kumar Jakhar had earlier filed a counter-complaint against Badals with the ECI stating they were trying to brow-beat an upright officer. It had come after the Akalis complained against the IPS officer accusing him of model code of conduct violation. They had cited an interview of the IPS officer telecast on TV channels. They had alleged that his statements had political overtones favouring the Congress.

Rural and Urban Development Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa too came up in favour of the officer, and said, “The EC could not understand that game being played by the Akalis. It (the transfer) is being done by the BJP to save the Akalis, who are scared of the outcome of SIT probe”.

Bajwa said the transfer orders were aimed at demoralising not just one officer but the entire SIT so that it could not perform its job efficiently. “Singh was posted at important positions during Badals’ regime. Did they not suspect his loyalty then?”