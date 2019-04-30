Punjab: Amid calls for NOTA, parties hold separate meetings in SC areas

Raja Amrinder Singh Warring, the Congress candidate pitted against the Akali Dal’s Harsimrat Badal from Bathinda, started his campaign by spending a night at a Dalit household in Badal village. Ever since his candidature was announced on April 20, Warring makes it a point to have his dinner at the house of a Dalit family in his constituency. Once considered a no-go zone by upper-caste Jat Sikhs, the Dalit vehra (zones) in villages in the state are witnessing a run of VIP visits in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections.

Sunday morning, Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal had his morning tea at the Dalit vehra of Gaggar village in Lambi. In the neighbouring Lok Sabha seat of Sangrur, Congress candidate Kewal Dhillon has been making it a point to visit Dalit areas, instead of inviting them to a common rally as used to be the norm.

As per the 2011 Census, at 31.9% in Punjab, Scheduled Castes and Tribes make up the largest share of the population in the country — the national average is 25.2%.

While of Punjab’s 13 constituencies, four are reserved — Jalandhar, Hoshairpur, Faridkot and Fatehgarh Sahib — Dalit bodies are now demanding that Ferozepur too be made a reserved seat.

Harjinder Singh Jakhu, general secretary of the Akali Dal Punjab’s SC wing, said SC/ST votes “can make or break a government”.

He added that the Dalits were ready to dump the Congress. “After Independence, they voted for the party for decades together. What did the Congress get them? It could not reduce poverty or work for their welfare.”

Explained Dalits as deciders Comprising 31.9% of population, mostly based in villages, the Dalits are being courted this time by special visits. With AAP disintegrating, each party is hoping to attract the Dalits who had voted for it in 2014.

The talk in Dalit vehras is all about the ‘blue cards’ that the previous Akali Dal government issued. The cards help Dalits get subsidised wheat and pulses from depots. Akali Dal president Sukhbir Badal has been alleging that the Congress has struck off names of many beneficiaries.

Countering this, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu said, “Of the 35 lakh cards issued in Punjab, many did not need such benefits. Only these are being verified, while new cards will be issued after the code of conduct is lifted.”

Both the Congress and Akali Dal launched schemes for Dalits while in power. With 75.7% of the SC population in villages, the focus of these schemes is rural, said Jakhu.

In 2014, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had got a chunk of this vote bank, with Punjab the only state from where the party MPs won. Its state president and winning MP Bhagwant Mann (now standing from Sangrur) had held a ‘Bijli Aandolan’, under which he visited Dalit families entitled to 200 units free power per month who had got hefty power bills. In the 2017 Vidhan Sabha elections, AAP president Arvind Kejriwal had announced that if the party won, the deputy CM would be a Dalit — a first for Punjab.

Harpal Singh Cheema, leader of the Opposition in the Vidhan Sabha and the AAP MLA from Sangrur’s Dirba constituency, is the Dalit face of AAP in Punjab. While emphasising that Dalits need “due importance”, Cheema regretted that parties believed more in sops than trying to bring change through education and better health facilities.

Among those vying for the Dalit vote is the BSP, which got around 1.9% of the total votes in the state. It is contesting from three seats, Anandpur Sahib, Jalandhar and Hoshairpur. Randhir Singh Vehniwal, BSP in-charge of Punjab and Chandigarh Affairs, said this election is about “guiding” the Dalits to vote to “save the Constitution”.

About the Congress “initiatives”, Punjab party chief Sunil Jakhar said, “The Congress is a secular party and we don’t do separate meetings for Dalits. Rather we meet all of them together in a village.”

Lately though, Dalit associations have been urging people to use NOTA to show their unhappiness with all parties — a call that has picked up strength after the denial of a ticket to sitting BJP MP and party Dalit face Vijay Sampla. Gurmukh Singh, general secretary of the Zamin Prapati Sangrash Committee, an organisation that works for the rights of Dalits, said NOTA is to ensure parties don’t “use” Dalits. “We are not even given due representation.”