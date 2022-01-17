Punjab: After Cong’s first list, revolt hits 3 Doaba seats

A day after Congress released its first list for Punjab polls, a revolt has begun in the party’s Doaba region. In Jalandhar district, Jalandhar Central and Adampur saw two leaders rebel against the party’s choice for the seats. On yet another seat in Doaba (Hoshiarpur district ), the ticket contender quit the party to join BJP on Sunday.

After sitting MLA Rajinder Beri was nominated from Jalandhar Central, Jalandhar Municipal Corporation Mayor Jagdish Raja revolted as he wanted this ticket for himself.

Raja held a meeting with the around 7-8 councillors from the Jalandhar Central constituency where they decided to write to Congress High Command to tell them that the ticket should not be given to Beri.

Raja later said that at least 9 councillors of the Jalandhar Central Constituency were in favour of him getting the ticket. He said that he will announce the next step after meeting some other supporters. Beri, in fact, was the only MLA who had thrown his weight behind Raja twice when all the three MLAs — including Bawa Henry, Pargat Singh and Sushil Rinku of Jalandhar city — were against him and wanted him replaced for his alleged poor performance in the MC.

The other seat where revolt is simmering is the Adampur Assembly segment from where two-time MLA Mohinder Singh Kay Pee, who had contested in 2017 Assembly elections and lost to SAD candidate by around 7500 votes, was dropped and ticket was given to Sukhwinder Singh Kotli.

Kotli is a former BSP leader who had later joined Congress. Adampur seat has a large number of Dalit votes.

After he was denied ticket, Kay Pee said that his family had been serving the party since 1960s and contesting elections since 1967.

“I will contest elections for sure and my supporters will decide from which Assembly segment, I should contest,” said Kay Pee, adding that he was in talks with several political parties and they are approaching him but he will take a decision after discussing with his supporters.

The senior leader said that he has spoken with CM Charanjit Singh Channi, who is also a close relative of Kay Pee. He, however, said that he was not hopeful that CM would be able to do anything to help him. Kay Pee also accused the party leadership of ignoring loyalists to accommodate outsiders. He said that he went with party decision to contest from Hoshiarpur during 2019 Lok Sabha polls, and earlier from Adampur to contest 2017 Vidhan Sabha polls, but he will not take any more humiliation.

In Hoshiarpur’s Garhshankar constituency, Congress leader Nimisha Mehta quit the party and joined BJP. Congress has nominated former Youth Congress leader Amanpreet Singh Lally from Garhshankar.