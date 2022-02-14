Punjab: AAP’s CM face tries to break away from his ‘comedian’ image

ON a sunny winter afternoon at Kheri Jattan village in Dhuri Assembly segment, a gathering of village residents is eagerly waiting for Aam Aadmi Party’s CM candidate Bhagwant Mann, who is scheduled to stop over at the village as he is taking out a road show through 21 villages in his constituency. Children are seen carrying AAP flags, others holding garlands for the leader who would be among them anytime.

Within a few minutes, Mann’s convoy approaches as people break into revelry. As soon as his vehicle approaches the gathering, the onlookers get close and mob him while others shower rose and marigold petals on his vehicle. Some women climb their rooftops to have a glimpse of the leader. Mann appears from the sunroof of his vehicle, waving at people and thanking them. Dressed in his signature yellow turban of martyr Bhagat Singh fame, and a brown jacket, Mann thanks people of Dhuri profusely amid loud cheer.

“Iss vaar apni kismat app hi likheo, eh kalam kisse hor nu na de deo (You decide who will you vote for. Do not let someone else decide for you),” he tells them as he picks up the mike amid a loud cheer.

In what seems to be an attempt to break away from his “comedian” image, Mann is careful not to “entertain” the crowd with his usual satire. His popular satirical parody, “Kikli” is missing from his campaign.

He thanks the people of the Assembly segment for allowing him to campaign in other segments, “Dhuri wale kehnde ke eh election oh aap hi ladd lainge. Kehnde tussi hor halqe dekh lavo (People of Dhuri have told me that they will contest this election for me on their own and I should concentrate on other segments).” Mann has been criss-crossing the state to canvass for his party’s nominees in all parts and is unable to spend much time in his constituency.

He covered 21 villages on Saturday, ahead of AICC leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s visit to Dhuri on Sunday.

Mann is not new to Dhuri, a segment which is a part of his Lok Sabha constituency. He had got maximum lead from Dhuri in both his Lok Sabha elections that he won with a margin of over one lakh votes in 2019. But this time it is different. He is now the CM candidate.

At Bhanbauri village, Gurpinder Singh, a taxi driver summed up the sentiment of those standing with him. “Sitting Congress MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy has done a lot of work. But now, it is Bhagwant Mann who is contesting against him. Had Mann not contested from here, then Goldy would have won hands down. But this time, it is about the CM candidate. We have to vote for him.”

“All these people have come on their own. Following the guidelines of Election Commission, I informed Dhuri residents only last evening that I would be coming. All these people came impromptu. I get so much of love from this constituency,” Mann told The Indian Express.

At the next Issra village, a huge crowd extended him an overwhelming welcome. “I have heard that the Sarpanch of this village has threatened people that they would not be able to harvest their crop if they voted for me. If he is listening, I want to tell him people that once our government is elected, Sarpanch da patta katteya jayega (the Sarpanch will be cut out).”

Mann takes a dig at Congress as well as Akalis alike when he says, “(Chief Minister Charanjit Singh) Channi di saali de munde kol 3 maheene vich Rs 10 crore mileya. Je panj saal hor aa gya tan dekh lo kinne ho jaange (Rs 10 crore was recovered from Channi’s sister in law’s son in CM’s three month rule. You can well imagine, how much will he collect if he gets five more years?)”

On Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), he says, “Former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal is contesting at 95 also. Five members of his family are contesting. All five will lose. I have set of 32 teeth. Whatever I say comes true. You write it down this time,” he says. At Jainpur village, Mann sought to dispel “rumours” that the AAP would ban 10 years and older vehicles if voted to power, “This is a rumour. Why would we ban these vehicles? We have not banned these even in Delhi,” he said.

As Mann leaves Jainpur, the village residents tell The Indian Express, “Iss vaar tan jhaaru hi chla dena assi (This time it will be a clean sweep of broom (AAP symbol).” “Ayega tan Jugnu hi (Jugnu will only win),” a group of children shout as they wave AAP flags. Mann is popularly known as Jugnu after his television programme, Jugnu Kehnda Hai.