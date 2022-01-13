Punjab: ‘AAP to announce CM face next week’

The Aam Aadmi Party will announce its CM face for Punjab next week, party chief Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday. He was speaking to reporters at the Chandigarh airport after arriving in the state on a two-day visit.

AAP has already announced its candidates for 109 of the 117 Assembly seats in Punjab. Kejriwal’s announcement drew a sharp reaction from the BJP, which demanded to know what was stopping the AAP chief from declaring the name right away.

Party’s election incharge for Punjab and Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said: “I want to ask Kejriwal through media as to which astrologer has advised him to announce CM candidate after seven days which will benefit him. You should ask him about his compulsion and also what electoral benefit he is going to reap by announcing CM face after a week and not now.”

Punjab Assembly election will be held in a single phase on February 14 and the votes will be counted on March 10 along with those in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand.

Meanwhile, during his interaction with reporters, Kejriwal also told reporters that law and order situation in Punjab has been deteriorating and that was reflected by the incidents of sacrilege, Ludhiana bomb blast and the breach in the security perimeter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also said when the AAP forms the government in Punjab all these issues will be addressed.

“The Channi government is unable to handle law and order. People are very scared. When our govt comes to power we assure that we will take steps to improve law and order.,” he said.

(With inputs from, Jalandhar)