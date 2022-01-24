AAP CM face survey: Sidhu rubbishes Kejriwal’s claim of having received 21 lakh responses in 4 days

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of deceiving and scamming the people of Punjab by “fraudulently” claiming that he had received 21.6 lakh messages and calls in four days while taking the public’s opinion ahead of declaring the AAP’s chief ministerial candidate.

Addressing the media here on Monday, Sidhu said, “He launched a private number. He said 21.6 lakh messages and calls were received. It means every second 12 incoming phone calls were ringing day and night. Even if it is day and night, even then 5,760 calls or messages cannot be received. It is a deceptive scheme to deceive people. He is promoting this fake news. He is a masquerader.”

Sidhu said the Congress has complained to the Election Commission on the matter. “When you are asking for the AAP’s CM candidate’s name, why is Navjot Singh Sidhu’s name coming. It is impossible to get 22 lakh messages. If you get your maths right, then he was getting 8 to 12 messages in a second and he was decoding it. I challenge him to give us the record of 21 lakh calls. Just imagine how many people will be required to decode 21 lakh messages. Even computers cannot do it. These are slanderous lies. You will need at least Rs 25 to 40 crore, and many people to work constantly to decode it in four months. They would have recorded 8 to 12 responses in a second. It is humanly impossible. A call will take 25 seconds. It is impossible to read 21.6 lakh responses in four days,” he said.

Sidhu added that through this bogus campaign, Kejriwal created fake news. “He is a master. Last time also he paid money to get surveys done. People of Punjab are disillusioned. He creates a smokescreen. He should apologise to the voters of Punjab. He is a trickster and a scamster.”

The PCC chief hit out saying that Kejriwal takes the high moral ground, but is a trickster, a hypocrite and that his move was nothing but a deceptive scheme to fool the people of Punjab. “You declare any CM candidate. But you can fool some people some of the time, but not all people all of the time. I will not let Punjabis be deceived by anyone. I will remove his mask. I will expose this hypocrite today. He is a habitual liar. This would have been an avoidable lie. Why would you do this and create a propaganda. This was not needed. He is exposed,” Sidhu said.