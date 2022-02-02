Punjab: AAP alleges voter list fraud, guns for Cong minister Ashu

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday accused the Congress of fraud in preparation of the voters’ list in Ludhiana. AAP’s Punjab in-charge Jarnail Singh accused Congress minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu of putting pressure on official machinery to get more than 24,000 fake voters enlisted in Ludhiana West Assembly constituency.

“Due to the fear of defeat, Congress leaders are trying to win elections with the help of fake votes and now they are misusing the government machinery for the listing of bogus voters,” said Jarnail Singh. Along with Jarnail Singh, party spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang and AAP candidate from Ludhiana West Gurpreet Singh Gogi were also present. The AAP leader demanded that the Election Commission should take action on the issue of irregularities and fake voters in Ludhiana West and other Assembly constituencies at the earliest. He said that it was important to have fair elections and to strengthen democracy.

“Our candidate from Ludhiana West, Gurupreet Gogi, had filed a complaint to the Election Commission about the list of fake voters. Taking cognizance of the matter, the Election Commission had removed some of the fake names from its records, but still there are more than 24,000 bogus voters in Ludhiana West Assembly alone,” he alleged.