Punjab: A CM face, his 2 seats and voter preception

A DAY after Congress named incumbent Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi as the party CM face for Punjab, the electorate in his bastion Chamkaur Sahib is both “warm” and “cold” to the development.

While Channi’s 111-day rule and the “freebies” offered to the people are a part of the narrative, many voters in this reserved seat also talk about the Enforcement Directorate raids and arrest of CM’s nephew. Channi’s filing his nomination from a second seat, Bhadaur Assembly segment, is also an issue. A few are even toying with the idea of giving an opportunity to a third alternative.

As Channi’s billboards saying “Sadda Mukh Mantri, Sadda Umeedwar” (Our Chief Minister, our candidate) dot the villages and towns in the constituency, many voters said they would vote for him as the Cogress has named him the CM face. “It is a good news for us. Our MLA became the CM and he will be the CM again if Congress is voted to power. He got very little time. Otherwise, he would have done a lot. He has made the power cheaper. The sand is also cheaper now. A tractor trolley in our area has gone down from Rs 3,000 to Rs 1500,” said Kirpal Singh (60), of Ghoga village in the constituency.

He added, “We have 400 votes in the village. Most of it will go to Channi. Even the Jat Sikhs are with Congress in this village.”

Most of the houses donned Congress flag atop.

Swarn Singh, a farmer from Rora village said he was elated that Channi was the CM candidate, “We knew he will be the candidate. Navjot Singh Sidhu is a good man, banda bedaag hai, imaandaar hai, par barbola hai. Vaise bahut changa shaksh hai. (Sidhu is blemish free, is honest and a good person, but he talks too much). We will vote for Channi. Even the Akalis in our village have turned to him as the SAD left the seat for BSP. Now, Jat Sikhs will not vote for elephant (BSP’s symbol). Ask him,” he said, pointing to another farmer, Sarabjit Singh, standing next to him.

Sarabjit nodded in agreement. “I have always voted for SAD. But this time they left the seat for BSP. Last time I was at SAD’s polling booth. Now, we will go with Congress. Channi has worked. He waived off our water bills, made power, diesel cheaper. We used to pay Rs 150 for water but now we have to pay only Rs 50 per month. We want him to come back and do more work for the welfare of the state. Sanu apne halqe da mukh mantri chahida hai,” he said.

At a distance from these farmers, a couple of women MGNREGA workers were seen discussing the ED raids on Channi’s nephew. “There are no jobs. Every youth is sitting idle. Apni vaari eh log reta vech lainde ne. Lutt lea sanu. Apni jebaan bhar layian. Sanu ki pta ki gall hai par TV te ainne note dikhaye (When it comes to them, they they sell sand. They rob us and fill their own pockets. We do not know what is the truth but we saw so many currency notes on TV),” said Daljit Kaur, a MGNREGA worker adding that she was only getting Rs 279 as daily wages.

Another woman, Charan Kaur chipped in, “Kejriwal di bahut hawa hai iss vaar. Dekho ki banda (Kejriwal has a lot of support this time. Let us see what happens).”

However, another woman, Kiran started taking on her counterparts, “What else would Channi do? He has given Rs 32 lakhs grant to this village alone. See how the works are going on.”

In Morinda town, falling in Channi’s constituency, a number of Hindu voters are not happy that the Congress is perceived to be “creating a divide” on caste lines. “Why did Congress choose Channi? Because they think they will get SC votes. In that case have they thought about us? Channi has not worked. We are looking at an alternative this time,” said Balbir Chand, a hardware store owner on Sugar Mill Road market in Morinda.

“Do you keep eating ‘maah di dal’? You eat something else also. So, why keep voting for the same person? Try someone else this time. Look at Kejriwal. He has done so much work in Delhi. That is why people elect him again and again,” said Ram Sarup Sharma, of Sharma Electricals responding to a question that why would he not vote for a CM candidate.

He added, “Morinda Mandi will go to AAP this time. A few votes will go to BJP also but not many. Channi knows this. That is why he is also contesting from Bhadaur. Otherwise, why should he? Had the Congress not named him CM candidate, he would have lost badly,” said Sharma adding that all the traditional parties keep playing friendly match. “This was the time for a change,” he said.

Channi is facing Darshan Singh Shivjot (BJP), Dr Charanjit Singh (AAP) and AIG Harmohan Singh Sandhu (BSP)candidates in the constituency.