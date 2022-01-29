Punjab: 250 AAP office-bearers from Fazilka unit resign from party

ON A day when AAP’s national convenor Arvind Kejriwal came to Punjab, more than 250 office-bearers of the AAP from Fazilka district resigned from primary membership of the party. Prominent among those who resigned was Samarbir Singh Sidhu, constituency incharge of Fazilka who had joined the party in 2014 and had unsuccessfully contested 2017 Assembly polls from Fazilka. He also remained state vice-president of youth wing of AAP.

Along with him were Charanjit Kaur Maini, women wing president of AAP, and Bhajan Lal, block president of AAP’s Fazilka unit. Presidents of district’s intellectual wing, trade wing, and circle presidents too resigned from their primary membership.

Sidhu said, “I am extremely disappointed with the double standards of the party. I had joined the party in 2014, had never imagined contesting any election but I did in 2017. About six months ago, they appointed me constituency incharge. Now they gave ticket to a person who was in Shiromani Akali Dal earlier and joined AAP about six months ago.”

He added, “I would have no objection even to this decision had they indicated it to me well before. I kept on working hard for the party only to find out that ticket is being given to a person who came from a party whom AAP supremo keeps on criticising. On the one hand, they call other parties garbage and, on the other, they give tickets to candidates who come from those parties. They have done this at many seats in Punjab.”

Sidhu said, “People had joined AAP with a hope as the party had claimed doing politics of change. I know a number of persons who resigned from their jobs to work tirelessly for the party. The party has disappointed them all. I was waiting for few more weeks, thinking that party may reconsider their decision but now I have left the party with a heavy heart. Over 250 office-bearers of this constituency have also left the party while workers must be in hundreds.”

Sidhu questioned ideology of Kejriwal as he stated that on what grounds he was becoming convenor of the party again and again while he gives lectures to others on not to seek designations in the party.

Interestingly, Charanjit Kaur and Bhajan Lal had come along with Narinder Singh Sawana to stop Sidhu from resigning but while they were talking to Sidhu, Charanjit and Bhajan themselves made up their minds to leave the party on the spot.

Sawana is a Rai Sikh and he has been given ticket keeping in mind the Rai Sikh voters in the area. BJP’s Surjit Kumar Jayani and Congress’s sitting MLA Devinder Ghubaya are the other candidates of this constituency. Ghubaya is also a Rai Sikh.

When asked whether his resignation will favour Congress or other parties, Sidhu said, “I don’t know. I have resigned because of my self-respect. So far, I have not decided whether I will join any other political party or not.”

Soon after announcement of ticket to Sawana, Samarbir had organised an Ashirvard rally in the area on January 3 which had a huge gathering from the constituency.