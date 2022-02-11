Punjab: 2 transgenders, 93 women among 1,304 in poll fray

AT least 1,304 candidates, including two trangenders and 93 women, are in the fray from 117 constituencies for the February 20 polls, Punjab Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) S Karuna Raju said on Thursday.

Nine candidates are 25-years-old, and six above the age of 80 of which 94-year-old Parkash SIngh Badal, contesting from Lambi is the oldest.

He further said that there are total of 21,499,804 registered voters, out of which 11,298,081 are male, 10,200,996 female, 727 third genders, 158,341 PWD; 109,624 service voters, 1,608 NRI voters and 509,205 above the age of 80.

Raju informed that there are 24,740 polling stations in 14,684 polling locations. Out of the total, 2013 polling stations have been identified as critical. He added that all polling booths will be covered under webcasting. A a minimum half-section of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and remaining force from Punjab Police will be deployed at critical polling locations as per norms prescribed by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Raju also informed that to ensure free, fair, transparent and peaceful elections, 972 flying squad teams (FSTs), 857 static surveillance teams (SSTs), 479 video surveillance teams (VSTs), 159 video viewing team (VVTs) and 119 accounting teams have been deployed.

104,40 complaints on cVigil App, 7,408 resolved in less than 100 minutes: CEO

Raju informed that they have received a total of 10,440 complaints on cVigil app since Model Code of Conduct came into the force, of which, 7408 were resolved in less than 100 minutes.

“Our teams have handled these complaints in average handling time of 49 minutes 39 seconds and accuracy rates of 92 per cent,“ he added.

Apart from this, Raju said that ECI has received 498 complaints of which 448 have been disposed-off, while 50 are under process. Similarly, 300 complaints have been received on National Grievances Redressal Portal (NGRS) of which 278 were disposed-off.