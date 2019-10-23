Pune: Turnout falls in 10 seats in urban areas, Pimpri only exception

While voter turnout decreased in nearly all the urban constituencies in Pune district in the Assembly elections this year, compared to the 2014 polls, the three constituencies in Pimpri-Chinchwad saw a higher turnout than the eight seats in Pune city, where the turnout fell steeply.

Advertising

According to the numbers provided by the District Election Officer (DEO), urban areas in Pune district saw a 49.78 per cent voter turnout, 4.58 per cent lower than the 2014 Assembly polls, when the urban constituencies had recorded 54.36 per cent.

In fact, despite efforts by the Election Commission to drive it up, the voter turnout for Assembly polls remained almost the same as that of

Lok Sabha polls earlier this year, which was 49.84 per cent. Traditionally, the turnout for assembly polls has been higher than that in general elections.

Advertising

The DEO data shows that while voter enthusiasm was low in all 11 urban constituencies in the district, it plunged the most in three constituencies in Pune city — Kasba (fell by nearly 10 per cent), Kothrud (by 8.4 per cent) and Shivajinagar (by 8.34 per cent).

The dip in voter turnout in Vadgaonsheri was 7.1 per cent, Hadapsar 5.11 per cent, Parvati 6.81 per cent and Khadakwasla was 3.57 per cent. Pune Cantonment, the constituency with the lowest turnout of 43.28 per cent in Pune district, saw it fall by 3.95 per cent compared to the 2014 Assembly polls.

Compared to this, the three urban constituencies in Pimpri-Chinchwad city saw a marginally better turnout, which was still lower than the 2014 polls in two constituencies. The turnout fell by 2.92 per cent in Chinchwad and by 2.27 per cent in Bhosari. Pimpri actually saw the turnout increase by 3.94 per cent compared to the 2014 polls. It was the only constituency in Pune district to see a higher voter turnout, from 46.23 per cent in the 2014 Assembly polls to 50.17 on Monday.

Data on the entire district shows that of the 77.29 lakh voters registered to vote in Pune district, only 44.13 lakh (57.10 per cent) exercised their franchise. The voting percentage among female voters, 54.96 per cent, was lower than that of male voters, at 59.35 per cent.