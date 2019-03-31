Pune: Shot in the arm for Congress as two Maratha leaders join party

The entry of Pravin Gaikwad, the former chief of Sambhaji Brigade, has come as a major morale booster for the Pune unit of the Congress. Gaikwad, who belongs to the powerful Maratha community, is one of the strong contenders for the party ticket from Pune Lok Sabha seat, though he has said he will work for the Congress even if he is not nominated.

Advertising

On Saturday, Gaikwad, along with Shantaram Kunjir who headed the Maratha Seva Sangh, joined the Congress in the presence of senior party leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge, Ashok Chavan and Prithviraj Chavan.

Gaikwad’s entry took place a day after he slammed the Congress, saying actor Urmila Matondkar was given a rousing welcome to the party while he was ignored, despite waiting for a long time and being a long-time Congress supporter. The state Congress swung into action and asked him to come over to Mumbai to join the party. The Congress’s immediate response, say leaders, shows how much importance the party lends to Gaikwad, who has “been a strong voice and highly respected figure of the Maratha community”.

The entry of both Gaikwad and Kunjir, Congress leaders said, is significant as both have been at the forefront of the Maratha community’s agitation for reservation.

Gaikwad, meanwhile, said he was not worried about whether he would be given a party ticket. “I have been a Congress supporter all my life and will remain so,” he said, adding that he and his followers have joined the party to halt the “politics of hatred being followed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the RSS”.

Gaikwad’s name, as a likely entrant to the Congress, has been doing the rounds for over a month. It began after he reportedly met NCP chief Sharad Pawar, who put in a word in his favour. “I am close to Pawarsaheb… He has discussed my name with Congress president Rahul Gandhi,” Gaikwad had said earlier.

Shantaram Kunjir, who was associated with the Maratha Seva Sangh and Sambhaji Brigade, said their entry will help Congress garner Maratha votes across Maharashtra.