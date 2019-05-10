Pune local leaders set their sights on next goal: assembly election tickets

Political equations may change and alliances may come undone once the results of the Lok Sabha elections are declared in exactly two weeks, on May 23. But the political uncertainty hasn’t stopped aspirants from various parties in Pune, who have already started working towards their next goal: the state assembly polls.

Slowly but surely, local political leaders have started preparing for their bid for assembly poll tickets, and have started making their presence felt in the city in some way or the other.

The assembly elections in Maharashtra are likely to be held within the next few months. Pune has eight assembly segments — Kothrud, Shivajinagar, Hadapsar, Vadgaonsheri, Kasba Peth, Pune Cantonment, Khadakwasla and Parvati — and all of them are represented by BJP candidates after the party swept the assembly elections in 2014.

But the political landscape has changed considerably in the last five years, with the four major parties in the state — BJP and Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress — coalescing into two separate alliances for the Lok Sabha elections. In the 2014 assembly elections, the four parties had contested separately, with the BJP and Sena coming together to form the state government after the results.

Preparations to stake a claim for assembly election tickets, in fact, started during the tireless campaign for the Lok Sabha elections. The BJP legislators from the eight assembly segments in the city were very active during the campaign, which saw state and national leaders visit Pune district.

But they may have to fight it out to get renominated by the party, as there are several new aspirants for the assembly poll tickets within the BJP. City BJP chief Yogesh Gogawle, Mayor Mukta Tilak and some senior corporators in the Pune Municipal Corporation are some of them.

While the BJP and Shiv Sena have renewed their decades-old political ties once again, this will only intensify the clamour for tickets, as even Shiv Sena leaders want to contest from some assembly segments in Pune, and hope to get “at least 50 per cent” of them under a seat-sharing arrangement with the BJP.

The Sena leaders are focussing on four of the eight segments — Kothrud, Shivajinagar, Hadapsar and Vadgaonsheri.

One of the party leaders elaborated on what the Sena was thinking: “The local Sena unit campaigned for the BJP candidate from Pune Lok Sabha seat. There is no doubt that Sena candidates will get to contest from at least 50 per cent of the eight seats in Pune in the assembly elections,” he said.

The local Congress unit is, meanwhile, hoping to reap the dividends of the upbeat mood among workers and leaders alike during the recent Lok Sabha campaign, when senior party leaders managed to bury their differences and present a united front. City Congress chief Ramesh Bagawe and senior party leaders Ulhas Bagul, Abhay Chhajed and Arvind Shinde are hopeful that the momentum will continue till the assembly elections. “After the high command ignored loyalists in the last elections, the party cadre had been sulking. But the Lok Sabha poll campaign saw enthusiastic participation by the party cadre as this time, a loyalist was given an opportunity to contest the Lok Sabha elections,” said a Congress leader.

The Congress’ alliance partner NCP is also trying to regain its lost stronghold over city politics after it was ousted from power in the civic elections of 2017. Some of the prominent NCP leaders who are aspiring for assembly poll tickets from Pune are the party’s city unit chief Chetan Tupe, former mayor Prashant Jagtap, and senior leaders such as Dattatraya Dhankawade, Subhash Jagtap, Dilip Barate, Sachin Dodke, Ashwini Kadam and Deepak Mankar.