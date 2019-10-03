Pune: In Shivajinagar seat with saffron tilt, former MP Shirole’s son on solid ground

Shivajinagar assembly constituency, which has a business district and residential areas, is set to witness a direct electoral battle between BJP leader Siddharth Shirole, son of former MP Anil Shirole, and former Congress corporator Dattatrey Bahirat.

Shivajinagar is one of the four constituencies in Pune city where BJP has replaced the winning candidate of the 2014 polls. In the last assembly elections, Vijay Kale had won the seat after beating Congress’ Vinayak Nimhan by a margin of 22,000 votes. The Modi wave and a strong network of BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) workers in the area were among the factors that contributed to Kale’s victory.

This time, Shirole, a sitting corporator in the Pune Municipal Corporation, will fight it out with Congress’ Bahirat, a former corporator who had lost in the 2017 civic polls. Both Shirole and Bahirat come from influential political families.

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena has also fielded a candidate, Suhas Nimhan, from this constituency.

Shirole is on solid ground as in the eight assembly elections since 1980, the voters of Shivajinagar have elected candidates from the BJP, Shiv Sena or their alliance partners seven times. The only time the Congress won the seat since 1980, it managed to do so because the candidate was Vinayak Nimhan, who had left the Shiv Sena and contested as a Congress candidate in 2009. Nimhan has since quit the Congress and gone back to the Sena.

Shirole will have the advantage of the legacy of his father, a former MP, and a strong network of party workers. His earlier roles — as a director of the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd and leader of the BJP’s youth wing — will work in his favour. But he is likely to face dissent from Shiv Sena workers as well as some from within the BJP, who have criticised the party’s decision to field him, citing it as an instance of ‘dynasty politics’.

His opponent, Bahirat, is working hard to revive the strong support base of party and may put up a tough fight, said Congress workers.

Both candidates are likely to take up the major issues in the constituency: irregular water supply and traffic congestion. While Shivajinagar has witnessed rapid urbanisation, the infrastructure has not been able to keep up with it and traffic congestion, on the many arterial roads located in the constituency, remains a key concern. Shivajinagar is also a major spot for the Metro project, and local residents are hopeful about the development of supportive public transport.

This is also one of the target areas under the Smart City project and the people’s perception of the success of the project may turn out to be one of several election issues.

Like many other parts of Pune city, Shivajinagar also faces water woes, especially in its slum areas. Slum residents, who comprise a large part of the voter base, have also faced flooding and lack basic amenities.

They are likely to look for an assurance by the candidates that their issues will be addressed and resolved.