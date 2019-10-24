Pune elections: Multi-layer security cover at counting stations

Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place at the counting centres in Pune city and district, where Assembly poll votes will be counted on Thursday.

Advertising

Counting of votes for the eight Assembly seats in Pune city will take place at the Food Corporation of India godown. For the three seats of Chinchwad, Pimpri and Bhosari, counting of votes will take place at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Sports Complex in Balewadi. For the remaining 10 seats in Pune districts, counting will be held at 10 different locations.

Police officials said multi-layered security covers, with both local police and reserve police personnel, have been put in place at all counting centres. Police personnel in plainclothes will also be deployed on the premises. Election officials have urged party leaders and workers to abide by the rules laid down at the counting centres.

Police have also made it clear that the winning candidates will have to seek prior permission to take out processions on Thursday.

Ravindra Shisve, joint commissioner of police (law and order), said, “…An order has been promulgated that if any procession has to be taken out, prior permission will have to be taken from the concerned police authority. All the adequate arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of counting and related activities.”