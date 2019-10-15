Pune: Election heat on, surge in ‘objectionable’ posts on social media platforms

Objectionable posts, morphed and cropped images of political parties, their leaders and candidates in the fray — with the election heat on, the social media cell of the Pune City Police has witnessed a spike in the number of “offensive” posts. At least 30 to 40 such messages or photographs, officials said, were recorded each day.

The cell, or Social Media Lab, as it is referred to, came into existence in 2016 to monitor objectionable content on various social media platforms — Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Google, Instagram and individual websites — and has a full-time staff of three officers and 10 constables. It is also tasked with monitoring messages on Whatsapp, as and when the information is received.

Under the initiative of police commissioner K Venkatesham, it now has the extended mandate to keep round-the-clock vigil on the “hate speech” and “fake news” as well.

“With Assembly polls round the corner, we have observed a rise in the number of objectionable posts related to political figures across party lines. These are mostly morphed images, posts of vulgar or obscene language or potentially damaging to communal harmony. Our trained staff use various methods to track these posts, and after initial scrutiny, these are sent for deletion,” Senior Inspector Sardar Patil, who currently heads the cell, said.

He added that in the current election period, the rise in “offensive” posts had almost doubled than in normal circumstances. “Around 30 to 40 such messages are identified each day currently”, he said.

While in most cases, Patil said, the issue is dealt with by deleting the post, “in some other cases, if the user is tracked down, we summon the person and issue a warning. In some of the cases, the option of registering the offence is also kept open.”

According to officials, the cell prepares a daily report, comprising objectionable posts and their links, online activities related to certain organisations and potential fake news messages, every day, which is subsequently scrutinised and sent to the respective websites to be taken down on the account of being objectionable.

The Social Media Lab of Pune Police was set up following the footsteps of its Mumbai counterpart, which was launched around 2013.

An officer, who has previously served with the Mumbai Police for setting up its social media cell, said, “Now almost all police jurisdiction in metro cities across the country have dedicated staff to monitor social media activities. One of the basic methods used by these sleuths is to monitor online activities related to one particular subject and develop thorough knowledge pertaining to it. Various tools are used to track these posts. In most cases, where the content is explicitly objectionable, posts or profiles are deleted by the websites within two weeks. In some cases there are queries and follow-ups.”

Officials clarified that these cells with the individual police jurisdictions are completely different from the Election Commission of India teams, which have been mandated to monitor social media activities. The ECI also has directed social media websites to follow a voluntary code of ethics during the Lok Sabha polls and for all Assembly polls.