Pune district: 5.65 per cent voter turnout in first 2 hours of polling

Pune District, which has 21 Assembly constituencies, recorded 5.65 per cent voting in the first two hours since polling commenced at 7 am on Monday.

There are a total of 77.29 lakh registered voters in the district, and 7,915 polling stations.

Among those who visited the polling booths early morning to cast their votes were members of the Pawar family, including former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and Baramati MP Supriya Sule, who performed their democratic responsibility at voting centres in Katewadi village and Baramati town respectively.

Pune MP Girish Bapat voted with his wife in Kasba Peth, while Prakash Javadekar voted in Kothrud. BJP’s candidate in Hadapsar, Yogesh Tilekar, and Shiv Sena leader Nilam Gorhe also voted in the morning hours.

Although the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast probability of ‘light rains with thunderstorms’ in most parts of Pune district, and showers throughout the day in the city, rain has stopped since early morning. This has come as a great relief to the district administration, which is taking efforts to increase the voting percentage in the district, especially in the urban areas where only 49 per cent had voted during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.