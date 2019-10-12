Pune: Direct contest between two women candidates on Parvati seat

Parvati assembly constituency in Pune is gearing up to witness a direct fight between two women candidates from the BJP and NCP. While BJP sitting MLA Madhuri Misal sounded confident of winning for the third time, her rival NCP’s Ashwini Kadam has sorted out priorities for her poll campaigns.

Historically, Parvati assembly constituency has been a Congress bastion ever since it came into existence after the 1972 assembly elections. The constituency covers areas like Vitthalwadi, Bibvewadi, Parvati gaon, Laxmi Nagar, Maharshi Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar and Dattavadi. The BJP made inroads in this segment in the last 10 years with Misal winning in 2009 and 2014.

Misal, whose days are busy with padyatras and home visits, is now looking forward to rallies by senior BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 17 at S P College.

It might not be an easy sailing for Misal as many residents in the area are upset over the lack of development works in the constituency. Slum rehabilitation issue, overflowing garbage, old drainage system are some of the issues that face the administration and memories of the recent flash floods are still vivid among residents. Water from the overflowing Ambil Odha gushed into slum areas and housing societies in Aranyashewar, Duttawadi and Sahakarnagar.

Kiran Velhankar, a resident of Sahkarnagar near Treasure Parkwho saw her two cars submerged under water, said, “This is a man-made disaster. How do I know the new candidate will work for the area’s development? For two days, the corporation authorities helped and then they said the water in the basement is your society’s problem. What about the damages to our vehicles?”

Purva Paranjape, one of the owners of Tribe Chatari Outlet at Parvati, said that parking was a huge problem in the area. “After the rain, traffic congestion is a nightmare,” she said.

“I visited at least 60-70 places that were affected and even dispatched machinery meant for Metro development so that the debris could be removed. There may have been a delay but work has been completed and it is natural for people to be upset as their homes have been submerged…,” said Misal.

NCP’s Kadam, who had witnessed water seeping into her house during the floods and herself was diagnosed with dengue, said she will push for action against nullah encroachments, take up efforts for slum hygiene and to eliminate traffic congestion at Swargate.

“Prior to monsoon, maintenance work are undertaken like cleaning drainage chambers and drainage lines. All the debris have to be removed so that there is a smooth flow of rainwater. Why were these works not undertaken and why did the BJP corporators not look into these issues before the monsoon season?” she asked.

While there are 11candidates in the fray, including Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi’s Rushikesh Nangare Patil and Aam Aadmi Party’s Sandeep Sonawane, the NCP top brass is hoping that Aba Bagul, a senior Congress leader who was among the hopefuls for a ticket from this constituency and had even filed his nomination (which he withdrew later), would campaign for the alliance candidate. NCP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Vandana Chavan, who has been holding meetings with the NCP and Congress workers, said that Aba Bagul may have been upset for a few days but now he needs to support the alliance candidate. The NCP has also planned roadshows by senior leaders Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar.