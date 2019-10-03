Pune: Denied Bhosari seat, Sena puts differences aside, extends support to BJP candidate

A day after the BJP announced sitting MLA Mahesh Landge as its candidate from Bhosari seat for the forthcoming assembly elections, the Pimpri-Chinchwad unit of the Shiv Sena, which had staked claim for the seat, extended its support to the alliance candidate.

Advertising

“We had demanded the Bhosari seat, where I had secured a lead of 38,000 votes in the Lok Sabha elections. However, the leadership of both parties decided to allot the Bhosari seat to BJP in the seat-sharing arrangement. So, we will now work for our alliance candidate Mahesh Landge,” said Sena leader and former Shirur MP Shivajirao Adhalrao-Patil.

Welcoming the support extended by Shiv Sena, Kartik Landge, brother of Mahesh Landge, said, “This will lead to a massive victory for my brother as BJP and Sena together have considerable strength in Bhosari.”

Adhalrao said the Sena would also work towards defeating NCP leader Dilip Walse-Patil in Ambegaon, a seat he has won six consecutive times. The NCP will field him from the seat again, according to sources. “In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Ambegaon segment had given NCP candidate Amol Kolhe a lead of 25,000 votes. It was a big lead, but he got it because of the glamour… the caste factor also played a major role in Kolhe securing a big lead from this assembly segment,” said Adhalrao, whose 15-year-long tenure as an MP came to an end when he lost the Shirur Lok Sabha seat to Kolhe, a popular actor, this year.

Advertising

Kolhe, however, said Walse-Patil was unbeatable in Ambegaon. “He has proved this in the past and will prove it this time as well. Though I got a lead of 25,000 votes in Ambegaon, Walse-Patil will win by a margin of over one lakh votes. He has changed the face of Ambegaon and voters will continue to repose faith in him,” said Kolhe.

On Wednesday evening, Adhalrao went to Mumbai to meet Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray to finalise the name of Walse-Patil’s opponent.

“I have already discussed a few names with our party chief. The final name will be announced by Thursday morning,” he said.

Of the six assembly seats in Shirur Lok Sabha constituency, three, Khed-Alandi, Junnar and Ambegaon, belong to the Shiv Sena. Sena has fielded sitting MLA Suresh Gore from Khed-Alandi seat while Sharad Sonawane, the lone MNS MLA from Junnar who later joined the Shiv Sena, is set to be fielded from the same constituency. The other three seats under Shirur Lok Sabha constituency — Bhosari, Hadapsar and Shirur — are with the BJP.