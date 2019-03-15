Pune cops issue directions for poll campaign: Don’t use more than 10 cars, seek permission for events

A maximum of 10 vehicles will be allowed during a Lok Sabha campaign rally in the city, stated an order issued on Thursday by Joint Commissioner of Police Shivaji Bodkhe of Pune City Police. The rule will not be applicable for government vehicles on election duty or those that provide security to ministers and VIPs.

The order also specified that the distance between two rallies should be more than 200 metres. Pune, Baramati and Shirur Lok Sabha constituencies are in the jurisdiction of Pune City Police. The election in Pune and Baramati constituencies will take place on April 24 and in Shirur on April 29.

To maintain the law and order situation during the campaign, the order also stated that it is mandatory to take police permission for organising public rallies. Police also have to be informed about the place, date and time of the public rallies.

“Loudspeakers should not be used between 10 pm and 6 am. Loudspeakers should not be erected on moving vehicles. Essential permission for using loudspeakers should be obtained. Noise norms should be strictly followed. Loudspeakers should not be played near schools, colleges and hospitals,” the order stated.

The order will be in place from March 15 to May 13 and action will be taken against those who violate it, said Bodkhe.