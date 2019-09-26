Pune: Congress leader seeks ‘justice’, wants to contest from Kasba or Shivajinagar

Congress leader Gopal Tiwari has sought “justice” from the party leaders and asked for a ticket to contest the Assembly elections either from Kasba Peth or Shivajinagar seats in the city.

Advertising

In a letter to party general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia, Tiwari said he had sought the ticket in the previous two Assembly elections but other party leaders were chosen.

“In 2009 and 2014 polls, the Congress gave candidature to Rohit Tilak but he couldn’t win the seat. I had worked hard for him as he stood second despite contesting against BJP and NCP in 2014,” he said.

During 2009, Tiwari said he had been entrusted with the responsibility for Assembly elections in Haryana. “After that, I had tried for MLC seat and was denied once again. I assure that I can give a tough fight and win the Assembly elections from Kasbapeth or Shivajinagar,” he said.

“I am a deserving candidate, considering seniority, and a loyal party worker. If I get support from the party, then I can win in the BJP-dominated Kasba Assembly,” Tiwari said.